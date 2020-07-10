BMW M to title sponsor the MotoGP Grand Prix of Styria

Munich. BMW M GmbH is taking the next step in the long-term partnership with MotoGP organiser Dorna Sports and will title sponsor a Grand Prix in the 2020 season for the first time. When the MotoGP riders take it to the track for a second consecutive weekend on Austrian Red Bull Ring from 21st to 23rd August, they will do so at the ‘BMW M Grand Prix of Styria’.

The partnership with Dorna Sports dates back until 1999 and BMW M is now entering its 22nd season as ‘Official Car of MotoGP’. Providing the safety car fleet is in the centre of the involvement, and since 2003, BMW M honours the fastest MotoGP qualifier of the season with the coveted BMW M Award. Title sponsoring the ‘BMW M Grand Prix of Styria’ will now mark another important part of the successful cooperation with Dorna Sports.

The event will also make history with another first: the winner of the MotoGP race will receive an exclusive BMW M4 (combined fuel consumption: 10.9 – 10.5 l/100 km*; combined CO 2 emissions: 249 – 239 g/km*; preliminary data) of the 2021 model generation, marking the first time such a prize has been awarded since the MotoGP World Championship began in 1949.

“Especially in times like this, it is no sure thing to facilitate a fantastic Grand Prix calendar. Dorna Sports really has done an excellent job here, and I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of my team, to convey our sincere thanks,” says Markus Flasch, CEO of BMW M GmbH. “Almost 50 years ago, BMW M GmbH was founded as the motorsport department of BMW. Racing is in our genes and is an essential part of our successful history. We are really proud of this. As a long-standing partner of Dorna, it is a logical step for us to now act as title sponsor. But we are not only giving the BMW M Grand Prix of Styria at the Red Bull Ring our name; we will also be honouring the winner with the new BMW M4, which is set to make its world debut in autumn. And our fans have another highlight to look forward to: in addition to the new BMW M4, we will be presenting the racing car derived from the road version to the public for the first time, the new BMW M4 GT3.”

Pau Serracanta, Managing Director of Dorna Sports, adds: “Our partnership with BMW is one of our most invaluable and longstanding, as we’ve been working together now for more than two decades. That’s why, alongside the prestige of the BMW M marque, it makes us especially proud to see BMW M as a title sponsor in 2020, with the BMW M Grand Prix of Styria making history as the first time the brand take top billing at an event.”

