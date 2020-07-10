The Results of the Second round of the 2020 WorldSBK season Tests

The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team ended today the two-day testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the last one before the long-awaited second round of the 2020 WorldSBK season scheduled from 31 July to 2 August in Jerez de la Frontera.

Scott (P2 in the combined standings) was fast throughout the sessions, confirming the great feeling with his Ducati Panigale V4 R. After setting the Day-1 fastest chrono, the Englishman took an exciting head-to-head with Rea in the early morning laps today, then returned to the track in the afternoon for a 18-lap long run.



Tangible progress, especially in Day-2, for Chaz Davies (P9 in the combined standings). The Welshman worked hard on used tyres, before pushing hard on the final lap which allowed him to end up the afternoon session in fourth place.



Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Rider #45)

“I am satisfied with this test. We have worked very well these two days especially with used tyres. This morning’s challenge with Rea was a lot of fun. We pushed hard but after a few fast laps I wanted to remind myself what the real objective of the test was. That’s why we did a long run this afternoon. I couldn’t try the time attack because of a technical issue but it doesn’t matter”.



Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Rider #7)

“It was very important to get back on track to work again on some of the solutions we already tried at Misano. They were two intense days in which we worked well and they were also important to get familiar with this circuit in conditions similar to those we will find during the race weekend. All in all I am satisfied and the aim now is to get to Jerez in the best possible condition”.



Day 1 | Final Standings

P1 – S. Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1’41.985

P2 – J. Rea (Kawasaki) +0,183

P3 – L. Baz (Yamaha) +0.338

P4 – A. Lowes (Kawasaki) +0,591

P5 – A. Bautista (Honda) +0.593

P8 – C. Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +0.914



Day 2 | Final Standings

P1 – J. Rea (Kawasaki) 1’40.450

P2 – S. Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +0.156

P3 – T. Sykes (BMW) +0.506

P4 – A. Lowes (Kawasaki) +0,687

P5 – T. Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) +0,768

P9 – C. Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +1’453