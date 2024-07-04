BMW Motorrad Sales collapse 19.3% Q2 2024 vs Q2 2023

Richmond Hill, ON. BMW Group Canada (BMW and MINI brands combined) reported sales of 10,405 vehicles for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of +3.1% over Q2 2023.

“Our retailers have done an exceptional job of supporting our customers with their premium automotive purchase experience,” stated Andrew Scott, president and CEO, BMW Group Canada. “They worked through significant challenges this past month, and the results show their dedication to their customers. I would like to thank all BMW Group retailers across Canada for their ongoing commitment to our brands.”

BMW.

The BMW brand enjoyed a sales increase of +4.0% compared to Q2 2023. Sales of 9,153 units drove the brand to this result.

Fast Facts:

Canadians expressed their appreciation of high-performance models with sales of BMW M vehicles up +11%.

Sales of BMW Group battery-electric vehicles were up +5% over the same period last year.

Sales of the BMW XM, the first-ever BMW M model with an electrified powertrain, increased +20% year-over-year.

The luxurious BMW X7 Sports Activity Vehicle increased its sales volume +9% compared to Q2 2023.

MINI.

MINI reported sales of 1,252 units for the second quarter of the year, a decrease of -2.9% from Q2 2023. MINI is in the midst of relaunching its entire model lineup, with some overhauled models already in showrooms and more soon to come. The timing of this changeover continues to impact sales volumes for the brand.

Fast Facts:

A strong seller in the second quarter was the MINI Countryman, up +7.8% over Q2 2023.

MINI is currently launching an entirely new product portfolio. This includes a full range of all-new MINI Countryman and Cooper models which can be found at MINI retailers across Canada today.

Having already launched an all-new MINI Cooper 3 Door, Canadians can look forward to an all-new MINI Cooper 5 Door as part of the portfolio refresh.

Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YoY % 2024 YTD 2023 YTD YoY % BMW Brand 9,153 8,799 +4.0% 14,835 15,242 -2.7% BMW Passenger Cars 2,832 2,855 -1.8% 4,502 4,679 -3.8% BMW Light Trucks 6,321 5,914 +6.9% 10,333 10,563 -2.2% MINI 1,252 1,289 -2.9% 2,229 2,328 -4.3% Total Group 10,405 10,088 +3.1% 17,064 17,570 -2.9%

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW Group Canada, Q2 2024.

BMW Motorrad.

BMW Motorrad recorded sales of 1,105 units for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of -19.3% compared to Q2, 2023.

Fast Facts:

The R 1300 GS was the best-selling model for BMW Motorrad in Q2 of 2024.

The S 1000 RR was another high-performing model for the two-wheeled brand.

GS and GS Adventure are pillars of the BMW Motorrad brand. Fans of adventure riding can look forward to the upcoming reveal of the 2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure.

Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YoY % 2024 YTD 2023 YTD YoY % BMW Motorcycles 1,105 1,369 -19.3% 1,653 1,909 -13.4%

Table 2: Motorcycle Sales BMW Group Canada, Q2 2024.

BMW Group in Canada.

BMW Group Canada, based in Richmond Hill, Ontario, is a wholly owned subsidiary of BMW AG and is responsible for the distribution of BMW luxury performance automobiles, Sports Activity Vehicles, Motorcycles, and MINI. BMW Group Financial Services Canada is a division of BMW Group Canada and offers retail financing and leasing programs and protection products on new and pre-owned BMW and MINI automobiles, as well as retail financing for new and pre-owned BMW Motorcycles. A total network of 51 BMW automobile retail centres, 24 BMW motorcycle retailers, and 31 MINI retailers represents the BMW Group across the country.