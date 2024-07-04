MotoGP ready for the last round before the summer break

There’s no time for rest in MotoGP. Teams and riders, fresh from the Dutch GP less than seven days ago, are geared up for another thrilling showdown this weekend in Germany for the ninth and final round of the World Championship before the summer break.



Coming off a near-perfect weekend at Assen, where he took pole position by setting a new circuit record and then won both the Sprint and the GP on Sunday (also setting a new fastest lap in the race), Francesco Bagnaia arrives at the Sachsenring determined to close further the gap to the top of the overall standings. The winner of the last three Grands Prix held in Catalunya, Italy, and Holland is now just 10 points behind Championship leader Jorge Martín (Pramac Racing). Additionally, it will be a memorable weekend for the reigning World Champion, who will reach 200 World Championship Grands Prix this Sunday.



Teammate Enea Bastianini, who made an extraordinary comeback on Sunday to claim the third step of the podium after starting from tenth on the grid, aims to be among the protagonists fighting for the top positions once again at the Sachsenring. After the first eight rounds of the season, the rider from Rimini occupies the fourth position in the championship, just six points behind third-place Marc Márquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP).



Ducati, which has achieved 10 podiums, including two victories and five pole positions at the German track, remains firmly at the top of the constructors’ standings with a 122-point lead over the runner-up. The Ducati Lenovo Team, on the other hand, occupies the first position in the Teams’ classification.



Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd (190 points)

“This weekend will be the last before the summer break, and I hope to close this first part of the season in the best possible way. We are coming off three very positive weekends, where we only missed the win in the Barcelona Sprint, and in Holland, everything was perfect. Last year in Germany, Martín was really strong, but we also managed to be more competitive on Sunday. Now, we have to stay focused. We have all the potential to continue doing well, and if we work as we have done so far, I’m sure we will be able to do well this weekend, too.”



Enea Bastianini (#23, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 4th (136 points)

“If we look at the statistics, Sachsenring is a track where Marc Márquez has always been fast, so I expect him to be the man to beat this weekend. In any case, I am confident: our basic setup is working well almost everywhere, and we come from two positive Grands Prix. I am convinced that we can do well in Germany as well. We will give it our all as always!”



The Ducati Lenovo Team riders will take to the track on Friday, July 5, at 10:45am local time (GMT +2.00) for the first free practice session of the German GP.



Circuit Information



Country: Germany

Name: Sachsenring

Best Lap: Zarco (Ducati), 1:21.225 (162,7 km/h) – 2023

Circuit Record: Bagnaia (Ducati), 1:19.756 (165,6 km/h) – 2022

Top Speed: Martín (Ducati), 304,2 km/h – 2022

Track Length: 3.67 km

Sprint Race Distance: 15 laps (55.05 km)

Race Distance: 30 laps (110.10 km)

Corners: 13 (10 left, 3 right)



2023 Results

Podium: 1° Martín (Ducati); 2° Bagnaia (Ducati), 3° Zarco (Ducati)

Pole Position: Bagnaia (Ducati) 1:21.409 (162,3 km/h)

Fastest Lap: Zarco (Ducati), 1:21.225 (162,7 km/h)



Riders’ Information



Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 1

GPs Started: 199 (94 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 33 (23 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

Sprint Wins: 6

First GP Win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole Positions: 26 (19 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First Pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 3 (MotoGP 2023, MotoGP 2022, Moto2 2018)



Enea Bastianini

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 23

GPs Started: 178 (57 x MotoGP, 33 x Moto2, 88 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2019 (Moto2), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Wins: 11 (5 MotoGP + 3 Moto2 + 3 Moto3)

First GP Win: Qatar 2022 (MotoGP), Andalucía 2020 (Moto2), San Marino 2015 (Moto3)

Pole Positions: 11 (2 MotoGP + 9 Moto3)

First Pole: Austria 2022 (MotoGP), Catalunya 2015 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2 2020)



Championship Information



Riders’ Standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#1 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2º (190 points)

Enea Bastianini (#23 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 4° (136 points)



Constructors’ Standings

Ducati – 1º (278 points)



Teams’ Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 1º (326 points)