BMW Tate Live Exhibition 2020: Ten Days Six Nights

London. From March 20 to 29, the annual BMW Tate Live Exhibition, realised through the long-term partnership between Tate Modern and BMW, goes into its fourth edition. This year’s programme features Faustin Linyekula, Okwui Okpokwasili and Tanya Lukin Linklater, who will come together to create ten days of live performances and site-specific installations for Tate Modern’s atmospheric underground Tanks. The artists, who draw on their individual cultural heritages, each use the body in different ways to explore history, inheritance and storytelling.

About the Artists

Faustin Linyekula (b.1974) blends theatre, dance and music to articulate his experiences of social-political tensions in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Imagining the body as an archive he works with a circle of collaborators to physically express the traumatic legacies of colonialism and the upheaval of the DRC’s history since independence.

Okwui Okpokwasili (b.1972) explores the collision of memory and the present in her durational performances, activating installations designed by her partner Peter Born. Brought up in the Bronx, New York, Okpokwasili’s intensely physical performances make visible the experiences of women of colour, sometimes drawing from her Nigerian roots.

Tanya Lukin Linklater (b.1976) uses performance, poetry and installations to call attention to Indigenous histories. Originating from two communities in the Kodiak archipelago of southwestern Alaska – the Native Villages of Afognak and Port Lions – Lukin Linklater draws on interactions with her extended family, Indigenous knowledge and Alutiiq and Cree experiences on the land to inform her work.

Each artist raises questions about shared memory, visibility and the relationship between material culture and immaterial tradition, challenging what these ideas mean within the context of a modern art museum.

Visitors can freely explore the exhibition during gallery hours or attend ticketed evening performances. The programme will also be accompanied by live events and collaborative workshops.

BMW Tate Live Exhibition 2020 will be the fourth edition of this experimental annual exhibition, following Anne Imhof’s sell-out performances last year as well as the success of the first two exhibitions 2017 and 2018. These groundbreaking programmes pioneered a new model for the exhibition format with an ever-changing series of installations and live performances across ten days. Taking place in the Tanks, the world’s first museum spaces dedicated to performance, film and installation, the BMW Tate Live Exhibitions have showcased a wide range of artists including Joan Jonas, Fujiko Nakaya, Isabel Lewis, Jason Moran, Min Tanaka, Jumana Emil Abboud, Wu Tsang and Fred Moten.

BMW Tate Live Exhibition 2020 is curated by Catherine Wood and Tamsin Hong and produced by Judith Bowdler.