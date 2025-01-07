Botturi Retains Overall Lead of Africa Eco Race After Curtailed Stage 7

This saw the multiple Dakar finisher end the special in tenth with a time of one hour, three minutes, and 32 seconds, while his rival Cerutti took the stage victory, which meant that the gap in the general classification closed up once again after Botturi conceded ten minutes and 51 seconds to his fellow countryman. Despite this, he still leads the overall classification by four minutes and 39 seconds, as the 16th edition of the AER turns into a dramatic, nail-biting fight between the duo with hardly anything to separate them and a gap of over one hour and thirty minutes over the third-placed rider. With just five days left in the race to Dakar, Stage 8, the first of two loops from the Bivouac in Amodjar is next. It consists of a 351 km special through an iconic and historic region for African rallies, once again featuring the infamous Saharan dunes, as well as soft sand and rocky tracks. The route sees entrants traverse the Adrar plateau and head toward Ouadane and its famous eye of the desert before returning to the bivouac in preparation for the second loop stage on Thursday. Alessandro Botturi – P1 Overall – 23h34m27s

Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team

“Today was always going to be tough. I wanted to ensure I held onto the overall lead, but leading out on one of the most challenging specials of the entire rally was not easy. I made a small mistake and pushed as hard as I could to make the time back up, and I managed to maintain a gap at the top of the general classification. Some things are more important than racing, and my thoughts are with everyone involved in the accident.” Marc Bourgeois

Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team – Team Manager

“Firstly, everyone in the Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team is thinking of those involved in the accident, and we wish them all the best and a speedy recovery. Alessandro had a very tough task ahead of him today, as he was leading one of the toughest stages of the rally. Navigation would always be an issue, and a slight error saw him lose time, but once again, he showed his true character to fight back superbly and limit the damage to his lead. We have five stages left to go, and tomorrow Alessandro will have the advantage of starting down the order, so we aim to push hard and ensure we complete the first loop stage with his lead intact.”