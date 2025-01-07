First and second place for Aprilia Tuareg Racing in seventh stage of Africa Eco Race 2025

|JACOPO CERUTTI LEADER IN NEUTRALISED STAGE IN MAURITANIA
|The seventh stage of the Africa Eco Race 2025, from Benichab to Amodjar in Mauritania, concluded with Jacopo Cerutti in first place, closely followed by Francesco Montanari in second. The stage was affected by an accident at the refuelling checkpoint, which led to the neutralisation of the race.
The seventh stage, covering a distance of 467.75 km, took riders through a particularly tricky route from Benichab to Amodjar. The terrain posed significant challenges, including sand, high temperatures, fast trails, complex navigation, and two major dune belts.
Jacopo Cerutti overcame the setbacks he encountered in the sixth stage, narrowing the gap in the overall standings to 4’39’’ behind the leader. Francesco Montanari completed a one-two finish, closing 1’54’’ behind his teammate and consolidating his position in third place in the overall standings. Meanwhile, Marco Menichini finished twenty-second overall, 15’58’’ behind the winner.
MASSIMO RIVOLA