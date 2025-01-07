First and second place for Aprilia Tuareg Racing in seventh stage of Africa Eco Race 2025

The seventh stage, covering a distance of 467.75 km, took riders through a particularly tricky route from Benichab to Amodjar. The terrain posed significant challenges, including sand, high temperatures, fast trails, complex navigation, and two major dune belts.

Jacopo Cerutti overcame the setbacks he encountered in the sixth stage, narrowing the gap in the overall standings to 4’39’’ behind the leader. Francesco Montanari completed a one-two finish, closing 1’54’’ behind his teammate and consolidating his position in third place in the overall standings. Meanwhile, Marco Menichini finished twenty-second overall, 15’58’’ behind the winner.

MASSIMO RIVOLA

“On a day like this, performance is secondary. Our thoughts are with Andrea Perfetti, hoping that his condition will improve as soon as possible. We are thinking of him and sending him all our strength. Well done to Jacopo and Francesco, who concluded the day in the best possible way.”