Strong 2021 AMA National Enduro Series in Bergholz Ohio

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong returned to the podium with a steady third-place finish at the Lumberjack National, Round 6 of the 2021 AMA National Enduro Series in Bergholz, Ohio. Teammate Trevor Bollinger also put forth a great performance, finishing just off the podium in fourth.

DeLong set himself up for a positive start to the day by capturing the opening test-win and he followed it up with a strong second in test two. Mixing it up with the front-runners, DeLong secured 5-3 finishes in tests three and four but he dropped off the leaders’ pace a bit towards the end of the day with 6-4 scores in the final two tests. With a strong pace all day, DeLong landed the final spot on the overall podium, matching his season-best third-place finish from the opening round.

Craig DeLong: “It was a good day today! I started with a win in the first test, which is awesome. I was in the mix most of the day until the end, the top two guys pulled away the last two tests. I’m really happy to be up on the podium and in the mix all day. It’s been a fun learning year racing the 350 and I can’t wait to ride it full time next year!”

It was another consistent day for Trevor Bollinger, who kept himself inside the top-six all race long. The last two tests proved to be the most challenging as he battled through a few crashes in tests five and six. Despite the late setbacks, Bollinger was able to secure fourth overall in Ohio.



Trevor Bollinger: “I had a good day going, it’s nice to be in the fight for the win. I threw this one away myself in the last two tests, crashing once in the fifth test and three times in the last test. It wasn’t for lack of trying but I need to do a better job of closing the day out strong.”

Next: Round 7 – October 3, 2021 – Matthews, Indiana

Lumberjack National Results



NE Pro1 Results

1. Ben Kelley (KTM)

2. Steward Baylor Jr. (YAM)

3. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

4. Trevor Bollinger – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

…

7. Ryder Lafferty (HQV)