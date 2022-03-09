Breakthrough ride on challenging Daytona Supercross track

Team Suzuki Press Office – March 8.

Justin Bogle: RM-Z450 – 11th

Brandon Hartranft: RM-Z450 – 17th

Darek Drake: RM-Z250 – 19th

Justin Bogle had a breakthrough ride, showing speed on the challenging Daytona Supercross track at this weekend’s Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship.

Just shy of a top 10, Bogle and his Twisted Tea Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance RM-Z450 gained two spots in the Championship standings from his strong result on Saturday night. Teammate Brandon Hartranft gained points in his sophomore 450 class season aboard his Suzuki RM-Z450 and BarX/ Chaparral Suzuki racer Derek Drake toughed out the deep ruts and varied soil of the track layout inside the famous Daytona International Speedway Trioval with his Suzuki RM-Z250.

In his heat race, Bogle had a solid start and was near the lead group when a crash ruined his progress. Forced into the LCQ, he achieved a convincing victory aboard his Suzuki RM-Z450. Bogle delivered strong laps in the main and earned his best result of 2022. The Suzuki rider gained two positions in the Championship points standings.

Said Bogle: “Luckily I had an uneventful LCQ. I got the win there and a little extra track time; it didn’t hurt, to be honest. In the main I was in the fight this weekend. Just outside the top 10, we ended up 11th. That’s something to hang onto and move forward with now. I’m excited for what’s to come and I’ll just try to keep improving and being in the fight. At this race we showed a lot of progress. I’m happy with that and I felt a lot better with the result.”

After a direct transfer to the main from his heat race, Hartranft and his Suzuki RM-Z450 battled hard throughout the 18-lap main event to come away with more title points and valuable premier class experience in his sophomore season.

“I rode pretty well all day until the main event,” explained Hartranft. “My heat race went smooth. I came out seventh. But in the main event I just was not gelling with the track or with the bike. We’re going to be testing this week in Florida. I’m looking forward to that and hopefully we’ll continue to make some progress and kick some butt next weekend.”

In the 250 East class, Derek Drake and his Suzuki RM-Z250 spent time inside the top 10 in qualifying. In the main event the young rider charged forward from the start, but at the race’s mid-point ran into trouble while passing into 11th. Drake tangled with another rider and lost several hard-fought positions.

“It was a tough day, that’s all there is to it,” Drake said. Looking ahead to the finishes his track speed warrants he added, “But we have to continue working on our weaknesses.”

“Daytona is a staple of the Supercross season and it brings an extra level of pressure with it. With that being said, I thought the team handled the extra pressures smoothly.” Twisted Tea/ H.E.P. Motorsports/ Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance Team Manager Dustin Pipes continued. “Justin rode more to his potential finishing in 11th. Brandon experienced some problems that relegated him to 17th. We have a busy week of testing ahead and plan to start the next round in Detroit on the right foot. It was also great to have Adam (Enticknap) at the racetrack after his injury to support his teammates and see the fans.”