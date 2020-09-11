Inspiration Friday: Harley-Davidson’s New World Records

Harley-Davidson‘s New World Records, Total Motorcycle and the Guinness Book of World Records share the same results: Purpose, Vision, Mission and Values. From parades, drag racing, riding, auctions and one weird award, Harley-Davidson and Total Motorcycle want you to realise your potential and to re-examine the world and be inspired from riding, reading, watching, listening and participating. Today, H-D added yet another new world record to its list, it is now has the fastest elapsed time and top speed by an electric powered production motorcycle in the world the H-D Livewire. Amazing.

Harley-Davidson & the Guinness Book of World Records

All-new records for elapsed time and top speed by an electric-powered production motorcycle on a drag racing course. Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle™/Vance & Hines rider and three-time Pro Stock Motorcycle champion, Angelle Sampey pilots LiveWire bike to capture world record-breaking runs on the quarter and eighth-mile, covering the eighth-mile distance in 7.017-seconds and the full quarter-mile course in just 11.156 seconds at 110.35 mph.

The largest parade of Harley Davidson motorcycles is 3,497, was achieved by Adam Sandoval (USA) in Paris, Texas, USA, on 5 October 2019. Harley-Davidson motorcycles from more than 35 states were present for the attempt, along with participants from Canada. Harley-Davidson motorcycles from more than 35 states were present for the attempt, along with participants from Canada. – Guinness Book of World Records

The longest non-stop motorcycle ride with no hands is 297.99 km (185 mi 857 ft 5 in), and was achieved by Shelton “Big Red Machine” Foster and was equaled by Mike “Brick” Wall (both USA) at MSR Speedway in Angleton, Texas, USA, on 9 May 2017. Shelton, as President, and Mike, as Vice President, of the Red River Chapter of the Reguladores Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, attempted this record to raise awareness for the Domestic Abuse Resistance Team (DART) and PTSD combat veterans. They accomplished this feat on Harley Davidson Electra Glides riding in sync on the same track. – Guinness Book of World Records

The most expensive motorcycle ever sold at auction is the “Captain America” Harley-Davidson Panhead, ridden by Peter Fonda’s character Wyatt in Easy Rider (USA, 1969). It was sold as part of an auction of Hollywood entertainment memorabilia in Los Angeles, California, USA, on 18 October 2014, for US$1.35 million (approximately £836,000 at the time). With its distinctive stars-and-stripes tear-drop fuel tank, chrome pipe work and chopper forks and handle bars, the bike was custom-built by bike builders Cliff Vaughs and Ben Hardy, based on design suggestions by Fonda himself. Although one of several made for filming, the bike sold at auction is believed to be the only one surviving today. According to the auction catalogue text, the bike was restored by actor Dan Haggerty (famous for acting in 1974’s The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams) before selling to collector Michael Eisenberg, who in turn sold it at the 2014 Los Angeles auction. – Guinness Book of World Records

…and the weirdest Harley-Davidson related one:

Longest Time To Keep Four Running Motorcycles Stopped With Arms (Female) – Strength athlete Juli Moody stopped four running Harley-Davidson Softail motorcycles using only her arms and kept the engines restrained for 57.56 seconds.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON LIVEWIRE MOTORCYCLE SETS NEW WORLD RECORDS AT EV RACING EXHIBITION

Angelle Sampey and LiveWire Model Establish E.T. Records for a Production Electric Motorcycle

MILWAUKEE (September 11, 2020) – A Harley-Davidson® LiveWire® motorcycle set all-new records for elapsed time and top speed by an electric-powered production motorcycle on a drag racing course on September 4.

Harley-Davidson™ Screamin’ Eagle™/Vance & Hines rider and three-time Pro Stock Motorcycle champion, Angelle Sampey stepped off her Harley-Davidson FXDR™ Pro Stock competition motorcycle to pilot the LiveWire bike to capture world record-breaking runs on the quarter and eighth-mile, covering the eighth-mile distance in 7.017-seconds and the full quarter-mile course in just 11.156 seconds at 110.35 mph. The 2020 LiveWire motorcycle’s top speed is limited to 110 mph.

The records were set during exhibition runs at the Denso Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals at the Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis. This is another great pass at a bold future In Harley-Davidson’s quest to lead the electrification of motorcycles.

“Let me tell you what’s amazing,” said Sampey. “That was the first time I rode the LiveWire,” said Sampey, “I could not wait to get it on the track. The LiveWire is so easy to ride. Just twist the throttle and go, and you really go!”

Sampey and her Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle/Vance & Hines teammates, Andrew Hines and Ed Krawiec, made a number of head-to-head drag race runs on stock LiveWire models, with Sampey posting the quickest times. Sampey is the winningest female in motorsports history with three-time Pro Stock Motorcycle championships (2000-2002) and 43 Pro Stock motorcycle wins.

The Harley-Davidson LiveWire motorcycle is an all-new, all-electric model designed to offer riders a thrilling and high-performance motorcycling experience infused with a new level of technology, and the premium look and feel of a Harley-Davidson product. The LiveWire motorcycle is capable of rapid acceleration with just a twist of the throttle – no clutching or gear shifting required.

As Sampey proved at Indy, the instant torque provided by the H-D Revelation™ powertrain delivers exhilarating acceleration from a stop; the LiveWire motorcycle can rush from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 100 kph) in 3.0 seconds and 60 to 80 mph (100 to 129 kph) in 1.9 seconds. Because maximum torque is always on tap, roll-on acceleration for passing from any speed is outstanding. An optimized center of gravity, rigid aluminum frame and premium adjustable suspension components give the LiveWire motorcycle dynamic handling. With up to 146 miles of range*, performance is optimized for the urban street-rider.

The H-D Revelation™ electric powertrain produces minimal vibration, very little heat, and minimal sound, all of which enhance rider comfort and creates a unique riding experience, even on the drag strip.

