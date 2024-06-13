Bumper R3 bLU cRU World Cup Grid Ready for Round Three in Misano

Round three of the FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup will take place this weekend at the Misano World Circuit – Marco Simoncelli where many Italian wildcards will join the line-up in the highly competitive class and enjoy the atmosphere of the FIM Superbike World Championship paddock.

After a long break of almost two months since the second round in the Netherlands, the R3 bLU cRU riders are raring to go as they prepare to tackle Round 3 at the glorious San Marinese circuit.

Last time out Spain’s Gonzalo Sanchez came back from a race one crash to take victory in race two after a tense battle with his compatriot Marc Vich. Japan’s Takumi Takahashi secured a maiden podium on Saturday in Assen when he took second place, while long-standing bLU cRU battlers Dawid Nowak and Eduardo Burr also enjoyed solid results over the weekend to climb their way up the championship standings.

Misano World Circuit will also welcome eight wildcards to the R3 entry list, seven Italians and one Dutch rider. Of the home riders, five are being run by the Motoxracing squad, including three female riders; Josephine Bruno, Arianna Barale and Denise Cristina Dal Zotto.