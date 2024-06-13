Dry Cherokee National Enduro NEPG was held in Georgia

The Cherokee National Enduro Round four of the NEPG was held in Georgia for the Cherokee National Enduro. The temperature was in the 90s with dry track conditions. Jhak Walker and Jay Lipscomb were racing for Factory Liqui Moly Beta Team at the event. The two team riders might have been a bit too aggressive in the opening tests, as they unfortunately both had crashes that cost them some time at the start of the day. Both would string together quality times in the remaining tests and improve to finish in the top ten at the end of the round. Next up for the team is the Snowshoe GNCC in West Virginia.