Dry Cherokee National Enduro NEPG was held in Georgia

Round four of the NEPG was held in Georgia for the Cherokee National Enduro. The temperature was in the 90s with dry track conditions. Jhak Walker and Jay Lipscomb were racing for Factory Liqui Moly Beta Team at the event. The two team riders might have been a bit too aggressive in the opening tests, as they unfortunately both had crashes that cost them some time at the start of the day. Both would string together quality times in the remaining tests and improve to finish in the top ten at the end of the round. Next up for the team is the Snowshoe GNCC in West Virginia.
Results:
Jhak Walker » 7th Place » NE PRO2
Jay Lipscomb » 8th Place » NE PRO2
Factory 350 RR
“I had an issue test one losing a lot of time but I rode pretty well the rest of the day. I have a lot of room for improvement. It was a hot day out there with plenty of trees to dodge, but I had a fun time on the Factory 350 RR! Looking forward to Snowshoe GNCC in a couple of weeks.”
Factory 250 RR
“It was around 95 degrees all day with dry conditions which made for a pretty physically demanding day. Staying hydrated and mentally focused for each test was crucial. Unfortunately, I started off the day by clipping a tree on the first test and crashing which tweaked some stuff and left me salvaging the last around seven miles of test which put me far behind right from the start. I felt like the rest of the day I put in some pretty decent times but the tight trees mixed with some powdery silt made it where you had to be really hitting your marks or you could struggle with the trees.”
