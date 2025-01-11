Aprilia Tuareg Racing in the tenth stage of the 2025 Africa Eco Race

Jacopo Cerutti and Team Aprilia Tuareg Racing took home an extraordinary win in the tenth stage of the 2025 Africa Eco Race. With an impeccable performance, Cerutti won the stage and closed the gap behind the leader in the overall standings to just nine seconds, ahead of the eleventh stage which will be decisive for the rankings. After the ninth stage was cancelled due to weather conditions, the final stage in Mauritania – 473 km long – took the riders from Amodjar to Nouakchott. The route was characterized by dunes, sand, and highly complex navigation. Despite the gastrointestinal virus which has hindered him over recent days, Jacopo Cerutti took a crucial win with a gap of +9’40’’ ahead of the second place finisher. This result places him just 9” behind the leader in the overall standings, which are now wide open for the eleventh stage – the last one for the rankings – which will decide the 2025 Africa Eco Race Champion. On the other hand, it was a complicated day for Francesco Montanari, who got stuck in the dunes, consequently forcing him to retire from the stage. Marco Menichini put in a good performance, finishing ninth overall to hold onto sixth place in the overall standings. JACOPO CERUTTI

“Today was one of those days where making sacrifices is worth it. This morning, I was still not in the best shape, but after breakfast something changed; I had more of an appetite and more energy. I had fun in this stage. I gave one hundred percent, I made only a few mistakes, and I managed to catch up with everyone. Then, once I was ahead, I blazed the trail and managed to pull away, travelling the last 50 km by myself and building up a bit of a gap. The bike worked brilliantly and I am extremely happy. I still have a shot at the final victory.”