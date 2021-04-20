Cherry Creek National Hare & Hound & Tiger Run GNCC & California Trials Invitational Results

Morgan Tanke Colón

300 RR Race Edition

“The race started out great for me and I was able to move into 2nd fairly quickly. I battled with the leader for about 30 miles until I made a pass and opened up a little gap heading into the pits. I was feeling the best I have ever felt on the bike during loop 2 until I hit the ground hard, going straight over the bars with the bike coming back and hitting me. It knocked the wind out of me and took a little while for me to get up and start moving again but I was still in the lead. With bent-up bars and a banged-up body, I could only go so fast. I led the race up until about a mile from the finish I ran into an issue that knocked me out of the lead. I ended up 2nd on the day. All in all, it was a frustrating day but I am glad I got out of there healthy and still on the podium.”