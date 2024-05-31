Corners and altitude changes highlight Mugello International Circuit Italian MotoGP

The Italian Grand Prix, the seventh round of the season, will take place next weekend at the Mugello International Circuit. The Tuscan track, with its variety of corners and altitude changes, represents a good opportunity for Moto2™ and Moto3™ riders and teams to put to good use the knowledge acquired in the first GPs of this year on Pirelli tyres.

For this event, Pirelli will provide the riders of both classes with the 2024 standard allocation: DIABLO Superbike slick tyres, at the front in SC1 (soft) and SC2 (medium) compounds for both classes; at the rear the options are SC0 (soft) and SC1 (medium) for Moto2™ and SC1 (soft) and SC2 (medium) for Moto3™. Then there is the DIABLO Rain wet solution in SCR1 compound for both the front and rear. All these tyres are available on sale on the market and can be purchased by any motorcyclists, amateurs or pro racers. We will race at Mugello with the same tyres that we sell to motorcyclists “At Mugello we will use the standard allocation planned for 2024 which is made up entirely of standard tyres; ie tyres that we sell regularly, that any motorcyclist can buy. We decided to rely on this allocation because we believe that these options suit well the characteristics and conditions of this track, which can also be varied due to thermal excursion. In the case of high temperatures, as can be expected given the season, the soft solutions can be the right compromise between performance and durability, while the medium compounds could be suitable for the morning sessions, should it be colder and more humid, or for the first sessions with less of a clean track. The demands on the tyres at this circuit are support when braking and entering corners, agility in changes of direction, and stability in fast corners. We know that the asphalt offers good grip and is not excessively abrasive. We are at the seventh GP of the season and the teams are now starting to get to know our tyres better, having had the opportunity to test them in different conditions of use and on different tracks. At Mugello they will have to put into practice the knowledge acquired to date to find the set-up that best suits the peculiarities of this track”. · Layout: it is 5245 metres long and is made up of a total of 15 corners, 9 on the right and 6 on the left. The stability and precision of the tyres are fundamental to deal with the numerous changes of direction and the high amount of corners, which alternate fast and slow sections, with continuous variations in slope between successive climbs and descents. · Braking, entering and ride: there is only one significant braking sector, that of turn 1, the slowest on the circuit, which the riders face coming from the 1141 metre straight, the longest in the world championship, on which new speed records are often marked. During this braking the front tyre usually undergoes a significant and sudden increase in temperature. The stability of the front is appreciated at the entrance to turn 6, the first of a downhill S which encourages the riders to delay braking to attempt overtaking manoeuvres. The 7, exiting the S, and the subsequent 8 and 9, called the “Arrabbiate”, are the corners where the rear tyre is subjected to strong lateral and longitudinal loads given that the bikes are constantly accelerating at considerable lean angles. At 15, the last corner, stability and traction are the key elements to obtain a good top speed on the following straight. · Temperature factor: due to the location of the circuit, situated in a valley among the Tuscan hills, and the date of the Grand Prix, close to summer, the heat could become a crucial factor of the weekend. In case of high track temperatures, softer tyres could be the best choice for tackling the race, also considering the fact that the asphalt is not very abrasive. · Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup: the talent seeking Rookies Cup also returns to Mugello for the third of the seven rounds scheduled this year after those held in Jerez and Le Mans. As always, the riders will have DIABLO Superbike slick tyres in the SC2 compound at their disposal for both the front and rear.