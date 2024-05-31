Two-day bLU cRU Camps event across the region

Scandinavian Stars Shine at Yamaha’s bLU cRU Camps

Yamaha Scandinavia continues to nurture young talent from across the region as they organise and host successful and well-attended bLU cRU training camps in Saxtorp, Sweden and Lunner, Norway for aspiring young motocross riders.

The two-day event in Saxtorp catered to a wide range of skill levels from the three classes – 65cc, 85cc and 125cc – and welcomed an impressive 148 riders from across Sweden, Norway and Denmark. Yamaha’s coaches also attended, with 11 experts on hand to offer help and advice, among these were FIM Women’s Motocross World Champion Nancy van de Ven, and Danish MX star Brian Jørgensen – both bLU cRU Ambassadors. Adding a different technique into the mix was enduro legend Anders Eriksson, the Swede retired from competition as one of the sports’ greatest with seven World Championship crowns, and he has since put his expertise into coaching the off-road world’s next stars. Yamaha Scandinavia’s supported teams and riders were also present at the world-famous and historic Landskrona MX Circuit to see how the young riders progressed.

Scandinavia is the biggest territory for bLU cRU riders with huge numbers registering from across the region every year, encouraged by events such as these training camps. During the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale at the Motocross of Nations in France last year, an abundance of Scandinavians displayed their talent with two out of the three classes won by Danish riders: Storm Maymann (YZ85) and Willads Gordon (YZ65). In addition, two of the three highest placing female riders in the event were from Sweden, Nellie Fransson (YZ125) and Elin Rotsthen (YZ85).

Saxtorp’s success was followed up by another camp, this time in Lunner, Norway. This was the first such camp to be held in the country and 83 youngsters signed up to receive coaching, a promising sign for the future of the sport in the nation.

Morten Brondbjerg

Yamaha Motor Scandinavia

“These camps are something special; the atmosphere among the staff, the parents and the young riders is that of a big family and that is the feeling we’ve always wanted to achieve and that we aim to keep. We want the kids to feel supported and comfortable. The training camps are something we all look forward to every year, especially as many of the riders have been a part of the bLU cRU for a long time so we have gotten to know them, and it’s both satisfying and fascinating to follow their progress. In Saxtorp we welcomed almost 150 riders, which is a brilliant number, and the kids were guided by a team of experts throughout the two days. In Norway we were very pleased to see 83 riders on board, and we hope to see that number increase in the future.”

Nancy van de Ven

Yamaha bLU cRU Ambassador

“It was a really big group to coach in Saxtorp with 148 riders, but the Yamaha Scandinavia crew did a fantastic job, the organisation and the scheduling made it all run smoothly. They were also some Yamaha sponsored riders who race in the European and World Championships so they could show the kids what us coaches had explained. I was impressed by the knowledge and the skill of the young riders. I really enjoyed being there, everyone was so welcoming and the participants really gave their all. We saw progression which, besides enjoyment, is the most important part. It was simply an amazing camp.”

Yamaha Scandinavia’s projects and camps can be followed on their channel, and you can keep up to date with all the stars of the future via Yamaha’s own dedicated bLU cRU channel and website.