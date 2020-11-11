GNCC 13: Buckwheat 100 and West Hare Scrambles 1 Races

The final round of the 2020 season wrapped up with the Buckwheat 100 in West Virginia. Temperatures were in the mid 70s and the track conditions had a little bit of everything. Rocky, rooty, muddy, with sandy loam and dry slick fields. Knocking on the door in the past several events, Rachel Gutish was able to break through for her first GNCC victory. Congratulations to Rachel on the hard earned WXC win! In the XC2 class, Cody Barnes battled all day with the guys in front and finished on the podium with a 3rd place finish. A win and a podium finish was a great way to close out the 2020 GNCCs for the Beta Factory Race Team. Next is the National Enduro in Texas this coming weekend. Cody Barnes is leading the points and looking to earn title in the Pro 2 class. Good luck Cody!
Results
WXC – Class
Rachel Gutish – 1st
XC2 – Class
Cody Barnes – 3rd
Photos: Ken Hill
Rachel Gutish
300 RR Race Edition
“I am so incredibly thrilled to have finally taken a WXC win. I’ve been so close, so many times over the years, and it’s a huge relief to finally put a win in the books. This is my first-ever GNCC win, and Beta’s first WXC win as well. Its a milestone I’m happy we get to share! The course was rough and technical, but my Beta 300 powered up the hills, flew across the grass tracks and floated over the rocks and roots like they weren’t even there. The first lap especially, before we got into traffic, felt like I was in rails. I can’t thank everyone inside and outside of Beta who have had my back and cheered me on all season. This one’s for you guys!”
Cody Barnes
250RR Race Edition
“I got off to a good start being in the top five. A little ways into the first lap I was able to make some quick passes and be with the front runners. My Beta 250RR was running awesome today which made my job a little easier. I stayed with the front group battling for the podium the whole race. On the last lap I was able to make the pass for 3rd but ran out of time to get 2nd place. I finished 3rd in XC2 and 9th overall. I am super happy to end the year on a good note with another podium. My mechanic Sam has done a awesome job for me all year and the support Beta has given me has been unreal! I can not thank Sam and the whole Beta team enough for a great year! I was able to finish 4th in xc2 and 10th overall for the season.”
West Hare Scrambles – Round 1
Emmett, ID
The first round of the West Hare Scramble was in Emmett, ID. It was cold and blustery with some rain coming in Saturday night. Factory support rider Cole Conatser & Beta Factory Race Team Manager Rodney Smith both competed in the event. Cole got a good start, then had was riding slightly blind for a little with fogging goggles. He made some adjustments and was able to take 2nd place in the Pro 250 class. And proving he can still compete on a bike, Rodney Smith won the Super Senior A Class. He also finished top 10 overall right there with the rest of the Pro’s and A classes. Not bad for age 57.
Results
Pro 250 Class
Cole Conatser – 2nd
Super Senior A Class
Rodney Smith – 1st
Photos: Kato
Cole Conatser
250 RR Race Edition
“Got a good start but took a slower line up a hill and got passed. I then ran into some goggle fogging issues. I rode the rest of the race smart, making as little mistakes as possible. i ended up finishing 2nd in Pro 250! I’m going to try to regroup and make the adjustments to get to the top step of the podium in 2 weeks!”
Rodney Smith
430RR Race Edition
“I had a good time getting out there and competing. This was the 3rd event I had the chance to race this year. I’m happy with the result and had a blast out there. My body is still feeling the three hour race, but its always a good time to get on the bike and mix it up.”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Team Suzuki Press Office – February 11. Alex Martin [250 Class, 4th Place] Chad Reed [450 Class, 7th Place]: Kyle Peters [250 Class, 10th Place]: The JGRMX/ Yoshimura/ Suzuki Factory Racing Team began their trip […]
Sunnyvale, Calif., September 20, 2020 – Kyle Wyman and the OneCure/KWR Ducati Team pushed through another trying weekend of racing America’s elite Superbike riders at Barber Motorsports Park, carding seventh and tenth place finishes on the […]
This special day continues a tradition of Ural riders that started the Ural Rally Day. We’re happy to carry the torch for this annual tradition and share with the world, the friendliest motorcycles on the […]