GNCC 13: Buckwheat 100 and West Hare Scrambles 1 Races

Cody Barnes

250RR Race Edition

“I got off to a good start being in the top five. A little ways into the first lap I was able to make some quick passes and be with the front runners. My Beta 250RR was running awesome today which made my job a little easier. I stayed with the front group battling for the podium the whole race. On the last lap I was able to make the pass for 3rd but ran out of time to get 2nd place. I finished 3rd in XC2 and 9th overall. I am super happy to end the year on a good note with another podium. My mechanic Sam has done a awesome job for me all year and the support Beta has given me has been unreal! I can not thank Sam and the whole Beta team enough for a great year! I was able to finish 4th in xc2 and 10th overall for the season.”