Second race of 2024 FIM Endurance World Championship (FIM EWC) on Saturday

Munich. The second race of the 2024 FIM Endurance World Championship (FIM EWC) on Saturday, 8th June, is a special event for the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team as the 8H SPA EWC Motos is the home race for Team Manager Werner Daemen (BEL) and many team members. Riding the #37 BMW M 1000 RR are Markus Reiterberger (GER), Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR), and Sylvain Guintoli (FRA), with Hannes Soomer (EST) as the fourth rider.

The team aims to continue its success with the #37 BMW M 1000 RR at the Spa-Francorchamps (BEL) race, now shortened to eight hours from the previous 24 hours. When endurance racing returned to the ‘Ardennes rollercoaster’ in 2022 after more than two decades, the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team celebrated a historic victory. Last year, the team finished third on the podium at the 24H SPA EWC Motos. The current season also started with a podium for the team and its three regular riders Reiterberger, Mikhalchik, and Guintoli, with a second-place finish at the 24 Hours of Le Mans (FRA).

In the Superstock class of the FIM EWC, the FIM Endurance World Cup, the Tecmas-MRP-BMW Racing Team, led by Team Principal Arnaud Sassone (FRA), competes with the #9 BMW M 1000 RR. The bike is ridden by Kenny Foray (FRA), Jan Bühn (GER), and Loïc Arbel (FRA), with Soomer also serving as the fourth rider. Additionally, private Team Étoile will compete at Spa-Francorchamps.

On Monday, 3rd June, there is an opportunity for a private test. The event kicks off on Wednesday, 5th June, with a parade from the circuit to Malmedy (BEL) in the late afternoon. That is followed by an autograph session before the bikes and riders return to the track. Private test sessions take place on Thursday, 6th June at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. The official race event begins on Friday, 7th June, with free practice and the two qualifying sessions. The 8-hour race starts at 13:00 PM CEST on Saturday, 8th June.

Comments before the 8H SPA EWC Motos:

Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director: “We always love returning to Spa-Francorchamps. This historic track is simply unique, and we have great memories of our victory in 2022 and our podium finish in 2023. This year, the race duration is shortened to eight hours instead of 24. However, the special challenges Spa-Francorchamps offers remain. These include the unique track through the Ardennes forests and the weather, which can change at any time in Spa. We are confident that we are well-prepared for the second round of the 2024 FIM EWC. The goal is to collect as many points as possible for the championship standings – accordingly, we strive for the win!”

Werner Daemen, Team Manager BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team: “For me as a Belgian guy and team manager our home race is of course a very important race. But the most important is that we are third in the world championship after Le Mans and it is crucial that we get a good result at Spa to keep our chances alive. We only have four races so we always need to attack but I think that we have strong riders and also the bike to try to win this race. To stay on the two wheels is the most important thing. If you crash in an 8-hour race, it’s a big problem. My expectations are high, to be honest; our bike, our riders, everything is made for a good result at Spa. For sure the podium, and let’s hope like two years ago the highest step, I think are possible.”

Sylvain Guintoli (#37 BMW M 1000 RR, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team): “I’m very much looking forward to a very special track. In my opinion it’s the best track in the world. I absolutely love it. It’s also a home race for most of our team so it’s an especially important one. We had a great test there and so we get there well prepared. Le Mans was successful for us and we will be trying to improve on that. I’m very much looking forward to it and to going flat out through Raidillion!”

Ilya Mikhalchik (#37 BMW M 1000 RR, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team): “I’m really looking forward to Spa. In the last two years, we had really good results there with one victory and one third place on the podium. This year, race week will be a little bit different. The race itself will be eight hours, so it’s more a sprint kind of race. With our #37 BMW M 1000 RR, we for sure have a good bike and package to fight for the top positions. I think we can do well. All of us riders also have good speed around this track, so I am sure that we can achieve a good result. It’s important to work really hard from the beginning of the week and to focus on every detail and to try our best.”

Markus Reiterberger (#37 BMW M 1000 RR, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team): “The expectations for Spa are, of course, very high, as it is the team’s home race and also in a way for BMW Motorrad Motorsport and me. Spa is the closest track to us all. It is also a personal highlight for me, as it is one of my absolute favorite racetracks. The last test was very good; we sorted out and improved a lot. I think we are very well prepared in all aspects. With a duration of eight hours, it is almost a sprint race, and it’s important to find the perfect balance between fuel consumption and lap time. We will give our best. We want to win the race or at least finish on the podium. The big goal is, of course, victory. Everyone has worked hard for this, and I know we can do it. We will push hard!”