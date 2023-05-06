King Charles III Coronation: Sidecar Seating Reserved

French TF1 secured a couple of Urals to cover the Coronation of King Charles III in London from the sidecar POV!

We will be posting updates of Urals navigating streets of London during this historic event on our social media channels.

Do tune in!

Big thanks to Rob and Zayne at Gusto Motorbikes and Mike at TheSidecarGuysLondon for assisting with logistics, driving, filming and most of all for representing Ural with all their heart and top level effort.

Humbled and grateful to have them on our team!

We Are Back In Canada!

2023 certification and registration renewal finalized in Canada and we are back to shipping bikes to our northern neighbors again! First shipments of 2023 models were shipped to Canadian dealers late last month (April) and more orders planned to be shipped from arrivals end of May.

Contact your dealer to check what’s coming in their allocation!

2023 Canadian inventory can be found at:

Old Vintage Cranks Ontario

International Motorsports British Columbia

Cross Roads Nova Scotia

Our guys at Goulet in Quebec is the only dealer in North America with a few beautiful 2-3 old vintages on their floor. If you are hunting for older new model and or like the thrill of nailing a bargain .. it’s hard work but do try to convince Stephane and Patrick to let go 🙂