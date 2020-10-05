CRAIG DELONG EARNS THIRD-STRAIGHT VICTORY AT MUDDOBBERS NATIONAL ENDURO

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team returned to a two-rider roster on Sunday as they welcomed premier class rider Thad DuVall back from injury to join his NE Pro2 class teammate Craig DeLong at Round 7 of the AMA National Enduro Series in Matthews, Indiana. Both riders put forth solid performances but it was DeLong who topped the charts with a third-consecutive victory in the NE Pro2 class, while DuVall scored a strong third-place podium finish at his first race back in seven months.

NE Pro2

From dry and dusty to cold and wet, Sunday’s Muddobbers National Enduro offered a contrasting experience from the previous round of racing. Rainfall came down steadily through the first four tests making for the slickest of conditions throughout the morning but DeLong once again rose to the challenge as he scored a test-win right out of the gate to set a positive tone for the day. He followed it up with a nearly flawless performance, taking all six test-wins en route to his third-straight victory in the class.

Craig DeLong: “It was a good day, not too many mistakes and just tried to keep it on two wheels. It was super slick in the morning with the rain and it made things hectic, it seems like I caught five or six riders at a time so it was tough to get around them and try to make sure I wasn’t losing time to Cody [Barnes]. It was fun out there and I’m happy to get another win.”

NE Pro1

For DuVall, Sunday marked the first time he’s lined up to race since February after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee at the GNCC season opener. The multi-time race winner and championship contender transitioned right into action as he captured a third-place finish in the opening test. He remained consistent for most of the day scoring four third-place finishes and one fourth-place through the first five tests. He ran into an issue on the final test that caused him to go down and get stuck under a log but he was able to continue on with a top-five test finish to cap off the day on the podium with third overall.

Thad DuVall: “I’m super excited to be back racing, I really missed it. I don’t have a lot of time on the bike, maybe four weeks, so I’m still pretty timid with my knee but I rode better as the day went on and got more comfortable on the bike. I feel strong, I feel good and ready to keep racing.”

Husqvarna-Motorcycles supported Ryder Lafferty finished out the day in fourth overall with a consistent string of top-five finishes throughout the day.

Next Race: Round 8 – Gobbler Getter National – November 1, 2020

Muddobbers National Enduro Results

NE Pro1 Results

1. Grant Baylor (SHR)

2. Steward Baylor Jr. (YAM)

3. Thad DuVall – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team

4. Ryder Lafferty (HQV)

NE Pro2 Results

1. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team

2. Cody Barnes (BET)

3. Mike McGinnis (KTM)

NE Pro2 Championship Standings

1. Cody Barnes – 180 points

2. Craig DeLong, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team – 166 points

3. Vincent Smith – 118 points