DeMartile Earns His Fourth WORCS Win of the Season The seventh WORCS round was in Northeast Utah. The elevation was almost a mile high and temperatures were in the mid 80’s all weekend. Dare DeMartile started the race off on the right foot by winning the holeshot. He was entuned with his Factory 480 RR the entire day and would lead the race wire to wire to earn his fourth WORCS win of the year. DeMartile remains the series points leader with two races remaining on the schedule. Next race for DeMartile is an NGPC race at the end of September.