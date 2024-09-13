DeMartile Earns His Fourth WORCS Win of the Season

Vernal, UT

Round Seven

September 6th, 2024
The seventh WORCS round was in Northeast Utah. The elevation was almost a mile high and temperatures were in the mid 80’s all weekend. Dare DeMartile started the race off on the right foot by winning the holeshot. He was entuned with his Factory 480 RR the entire day and would lead the race wire to wire to earn his fourth WORCS win of the year. DeMartile remains the series points leader with two races remaining on the schedule. Next race for DeMartile is an NGPC race at the end of September.
Results:
Dare DeMartile » 1st Place » Pro Class

Factory 480 RR

“The race was great. I got off to a good holehot and led every lap till the end. The track was very treacherous with really dry and then muddy terrain from them watering while we were racing. But my Beta Factory 480 RR felt amazing throughout the whole race and I was happy to lead every lap to the finish line and extend my points lead. Thanks team!”

Photos: Connor Moore
