Fifth round of Western Hare Scramble was a battle against the conditions

Roberts Finishes Second Place in Challenging Conditions The fifth round of the Western Hare Scramble was a battle, not only rider versus rider but also against the conditions. Temperatures in the 100s, dusty conditions, and nearby wildfires all added to some extremely tough conditions. At the beginning of the race, Zane Roberts got off to a third-place start. From there he managed his pace so he would have the physical energy left at the end of the race. He would take and hold on to second place with two laps to go. His teammate Joe Wasson didn’t get a great start at all. He was toward the back off the line and had his work cut out for him. He battled hard and improved to a fourth-place finish in the pro class.