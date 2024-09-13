Fifth round of Western Hare Scramble was a battle against the conditions

Roberts Finishes Second Place in Challenging Conditions
The fifth round of the Western Hare Scramble was a battle, not only rider versus rider but also against the conditions. Temperatures in the 100s, dusty conditions, and nearby wildfires all added to some extremely tough conditions. At the beginning of the race, Zane Roberts got off to a third-place start. From there he managed his pace so he would have the physical energy left at the end of the race. He would take and hold on to second place with two laps to go. His teammate Joe Wasson didn’t get a great start at all. He was toward the back off the line and had his work cut out for him. He battled hard and improved to a fourth-place finish in the pro class.
Results:
Zane Roberts » 2nd Place » Pro
Joe Wasson » 4th Place » Pro
Factory 480 RR
“Solid weekend at Glen Helen for the AMA WHS. With temperatures soaring into the hundreds, I knew this race was going to be challenging and pacing would be important. I paced the race how I thought best and stuck to my hydration/fueling strategy. I finished up with second place which I feel good about. Excited to be back racing after a long summer break!”
“I had a terrible start but tried my best to make up the lost ground. Conditions were tough and I struggled all day but I raced hard to make up time on the rest of the field. I’m looking forward to getting back after it this weekend in Nevada for the Hare & Hound series.”
