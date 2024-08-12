Donner Hard Enduro and Grassman National Enduro Results

A rewarding weekend out for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing saw Ryder LeBlond and Trevor Bollinger both land on the podium, with LeBlond finishing second at the Donner Hard Enduro and Trevor Bollinger taking home third at the Grassman National Enduro.

U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 6

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Ryder LeBlond has been in career form to date during 2024 and that continued at Sunday’s Donner Hard Enduro, held at the Donner Ski Ranch in Norden, California.

In claiming his fourth podium in six AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series rounds to date this year, LeBlond continues to establish himself as a force onboard the Husqvarna TE 300, and maintains third in the championship standings.

"It was good to finish second this weekend," LeBlond said. "I got around Will [Riordan] at the end, so that put us into P2 and we're happy with the result! It was dusty this weekend, but a lot of fun, and I'm excited to finish out strong at TKO in a couple of weeks."

Donner Ski Ranch also went to plan for Colton Haaker on the second of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing entries, finishing fifth following a consistent day out in the grueling conditions.

Pro Class Results:

1. Trystan Hart, KTM

2. Ryder LeBlond, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

3. Will Riordan, GASGAS

5. Colton Haaker, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

National Enduro Series – Round 7

Trevor Bollinger has been gaining momentum through the middle stages of the year and managed to pick up his first National Enduro podium of 2024 onboard his Husqvarna FX 350, finishing third overall and in the NE Pro1 Class at the Chandlersville, Ohio, round.

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider finished the opening test in second position and then was a picture of consistency from there, managing to maintain a top-three result in what was a convincing effort at the Grassman National Enduro.

“I’ve been getting back to the fundamentals on the bike and it seems to be working,” Bollinger said. “It feels really good to put it on the box, to get that monkey off my back, and I’m ready for some more! I really enjoy the National Enduro races, it was easy to make mistakes out there today, but I was able to bring it together for the podium.”