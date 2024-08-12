Race Potential Grows with Pata Prometeon Yamaha

Rea Fights Back to Top Six in Portimão Race 2 as Potential Grows with Pata Prometeon Yamaha

Jonathan Rea’s sixth place finish in today’s Race 2 during the evening feature at the Portuguese Round of the 2024 FIM Superbike World Championship demonstrated key further positive potential with his Pata Prometeon Yamaha.

A less-than-ideal Superpole Race result of tenth was further fuel to succeed as Rea came through the field from P11 on the grid with his characteristic grit and determination and, with a last lap pass on Michael van der Mark, secured a strong result at the chequered flag. Rea’s improved confidence in Portimão to be able to exploit the Yamaha R1 WorldSBK’s strengths has proven to be a silver lining to a challenging weekend, as he and the team aim for further refinements to help the six-time WorldSBK Champion edge into the podium fight in the coming rounds.

Teammate Andrea Locatelli was not able to turn around his own fortunes so positively, and finished the weekend feeling frustrated that he could not capitalise on the potential that he and the team know he has. Together with his crew, he will look to come back stronger at the next round in Magny-Cours, where Pata Prometeon Yamaha has enjoyed competitive success in the past. The French Round returns after the summer break, from 6-8 September.

Jonathan Rea – SPRC: P10 / Race 2: P6

“It’s been a positive weekend in some ways, as we improved my feeling with the R1 a lot, but Portimao has highlighted where we need to improve. Yesterday in Race 1 I had a good rhythm and pace until we had the technical issue, and today in the Superpole race I got a good start but fighting in the group proved difficult when everyone had grip. That compromised our start position for Race 2, I had to start P11. I made a good start, but I got involved in a few fights, especially with Vierge, I struggled a lot to pass him and it dictated my race a bit as he was not as strong over the lap, but stronger down the straight so it was a bit of a fight before I could get through. When I got through I focused on both van der Mark and Petrucci and even though the gap was there, I managed to close them down as one of our strengths with the R1 is pace on used tyres, so I was able to make use of that and stick a strong pass on Mikey on the last lap. I’ve got mixed emotions as it’s the best I’ve felt with the bike from a chassis point of view and was able to use the bike’s strengths much better. All in all, it’s been a confidence inspiring weekend as from a feeling point of view, and with the electronics, I’ve gained more trust to ride the bike more like I should. Credit to Andrew and the crew as they arrived with a set-up which gave me some more direct feedback from the rear of the bike, so hopefully we can take this on to Magny Cours. Thanks to all the travelling supporters, it’s those people who really give me strength in tough times!”

Andrea Locatelli – SPRC: P13 / Race 2: P11

“One of the worst weekends for us overall! It looked like after qualifying, we were not in a bad position but yesterday and today during the races I was struggling with feeling a big vibration from the rear of the bike and it was really difficult to manage and push hard. We know that we lost a lot of points for the championship – but we are always looking forward. Now unfortunately we have a long break before we can get back on the bike, but maybe it is better for us to analyse everything and to find a solution, then we can see in Magny-Cours what we can do. The potential is high when we are in a good position with the base set-up and the bike, so I believe it will come. Everyone on the team is working hard and we never stop trying for the maximum. These results are not what we expect, especially because we know in Portimão we were strong in the past. We don’t need to cry too much, but look forward, work hard and come back stronger.”

Paul Denning – Team Principal, Pata Prometeon Yamaha:

“It’s been a tough weekend for the team here at one of our favourite circuits in Portimão. On Jonathan’s side, there was so much potential yesterday in Race 1 which was thwarted by an unfortunate issue – and then the way the dice rolled in the Superpole Race this morning created us more problems with an 11th-place start for Race 2. Converting that fourth-row grid position into a sixth-place finish and closing down on Petrucci who finished second yesterday, showed some of the progress that JR, the Yamaha R1 WorldSBK and the team have made this weekend. Perhaps with a better starting position, the result could or should have been another step better. A decent end to a difficult weekend and great to see JR giving his maximum and more, to deliver the best result possible. Loka has had a very tough race event here – the feeling and feedback from his bike has not been as positive as we normally see, and with WorldSBK being so ridiculously close now, a small drop in performance potential means that a lot of other bikes are filling the places between the end of the points and the podium. Next up is Magny-Cours, a circuit that JR has had huge success in the past and the R1 has also gone well, and where we will go with a positive mindset to get back into the podium fight.”