Double MotoGP podium for Rins and Mir keep Suzuki on top

Team Suzuki Press Office – October 25.

GRAN PREMIO LIQUI MOLY DE TERUEL RACE RESULTS:

Alex Rins: 2nd (+ 2.205)

Joan Mir: 3rd (+ 5.376)

Back under the lights for the second race in as many weeks at MotorLand Aragon, Team Suzuki Ecstar’s riders felt confident with their GSX-RRs heading into the 23 lap race from their grid positions of third and 12th.

Alex Rins got a decent launch off the line and he protected his position into the first corner, ready to go on the attack. Part way round the first lap he was already in second place, and by the fourth lap he had set the fastest lap of the race. He was feeling comfortable and quick with the soft-soft tyre combination and he set about chasing down race leader, Morbidelli. Rins began to lose a bit of ground from lap 18 onwards, and despite setting consistently quick lap times, he decided the better option was to focus on taking his second podium in two weeks with an excellent second place, and close his gap at the top of the standings to 32 points.

Joan Mir did well to get himself into sixth on the first lap from his 12th place slot on the grid, and he swiftly moved into fifth. He then set his sights on closing those in front of him. He executed a super pass at Turn 12 to get into fourth and from there he didn’t look back. On Lap 11 he fought his way onto the podium, where he proceeded to build a protective gap between himself and the chasing rivals. With five laps to go, and clear air either side of him, Mir decided to hold his position and take a crucial third place finish. This great result gives him a 14 point lead in the championship, and also marks his sixth podium in eight races.

Today’s double podium sees Rins and Mir keep Team Suzuki Ecstar’s place at the top of the Teams’ Championship.

Ken Kawauchi – Technical Manager:

“This weekend we are feeling very happy and satisfied because both riders took the podium again. It would have been nice to see Alex get a double win, but second is still great. Joan also did a really strong job to get third place and continue his lead of the championship. It’s fantastic to see both our riders up on the podium and also leading the Teams’ Championship. One thing that has helped us in these last couple of races is the riders’ great starts, our ability to conserve tyres, and our consistent lap times. I would say these three things have been the key to our success. Thank you to all the Suzuki team.”

Davide Brivio – Team Manager:

“It’s been another great day, and I want to congratulate Alex and Joan again for their great results. Franco Morbidelli did a very good race, so congratulations also to him. Alex was right there from the start, but he couldn’t quite battle Franco for the win, but this second place is fantastic and brings him closer to the top of the championship. Joan was brilliant today, he started from 12th but he recovered really well to take another podium and he did exactly what he needed to do. Having both riders on the podium today is a wonderful feeling, and we’ll give our best to continue this trend. Thank you very much to all the Suzuki staff, those working from home and everybody here at the circuit; these great results also belong to them.”

Alex Rins:

“Obviously I was hoping to win again today, but another podium is an awesome feeling anyway. It was really hard to do battle with Franco today, he was very strong and he got a good start. I was happy with my tyre choice but I did feel a little bit of drop part way through the race, I knew that I had a decent gap on Joan so I kept things smooth and went for second place. I was really happy to see Joan there in third because it means another great day for Suzuki with both of us on the podium again! Joan is so consistent, but I’m also feeling better every race so let’s see what can happen in the next few races. Anyway, I’m really pleased to be on the podium again at MotorLand!”

Joan Mir:

“My feeling was good today, but on the last laps today I wasn’t able to make up the difference – I had the same speed as Alex and Franco but I couldn’t manage to go quicker to close the gap. That was a bit of a shame, but it’s always hard to start further back on the grid and I lost some time while overtaking other riders. But anyway, I’m glad to have been able to collect points today and I’m satisfied because my target was the podium; I knew that was needed to keep a hold on the championship lead, so I’m happy that I achieved that. I will be giving my best in the next three races.”

GRAN PREMIO LIQUI MOLY DE TERUEL – Race Classification:

1. F. MORBIDELLI – Petronas Yamaha SRT – 41:47.652

2. A. RINS – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – +02.205

3. J. MIR – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – +05.376

4. P. ESPARGARO – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – +10.299

5. J. ZARCO – Esponsorama Racing – +12.915

6. M. OLIVEIRA – Red Bull KTM Tech 3 – +12.953

7. M. VIÑALES – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – +14.262

8. F. QUARTARARO – Petronas Yamaha SRT – +14.720

9. I. LECUONA – Red Bull KTM Tech 3 – +17.177

10. D. PETRUCCI – Ducati Team – +19.519

11. C. CRUTCHLOW – LCR Honda CASTROL – +19.708

12. S. BRADL – Repsol Honda Team – +20.591

13. A. DOVIZIOSO – Ducati Team – +22.222

14. T. RABAT – Esponsorama Racing – +26.496

15. B. SMITH – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – +31.816

Not Classified:

A. ESPARGARO – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – 36:33.402 – 21 laps

A. MARQUEZ – Repsol Honda Team – 23:39.540 – 13 laps

F. BAGNAIA – Pramac Racing – 09:57.656 – 5 laps

MotoGP World Championship Classification – RIDER:

1 Joan MIR Suzuki 137

2 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha 123 -14

3 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha 118 -19

4 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha 112 -25

5 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati 109 -28

6 Alex RINS Suzuki 105 -32

7 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda 92 -45

8 Pol ESPARGARO KTM 90 -47

9 Jack MILLER Ducati 82 -55

10 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM 79 -58

11 Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati 71 -66

12 Brad BINDER KTM 67 -70

13 Alex MARQUEZ Honda 67 -70

14 Johann ZARCO Ducati 64 -73

15 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha 58 -79

16 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati 42 -95

17 Iker LECUONA KTM 27 -110

18 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia 27 -110

19 Cal CRUTCHLOW Honda 26 -111

20 Stefan BRADL Honda 12 -125

21 Bradley SMITH Aprilia 12 -125

22 Tito RABAT Ducati 10 -127

23 Michele PIRRO Ducati 4 -133

MotoGP World Championship Classification – CONSTRUCTOR:

1. YAMAHA 208

2. DUCATI 171 -37

3. SUZUKI 163 -45

4. KTM 143 -65

5. HONDA 117 -91

6. APRILIA 36 172

MotoGP World Championship Classification – TEAM:

1. TEAM SUZUKI ECSTAR 242

2. PETRONAS YAMAHA SRT 235 -7

3. DUCATI TEAM 180 -62

4. MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA MOTOGP 176 -66

5. RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING 157 -85

6. PRAMAC RACING 128 -114

7. LCR HONDA 118 -124

8. RED BULL KTM TECH3 106 -136

9. REPSOL HONDA TEAM 79 -163

10. ESPONSORAMA RACING 74 -168

11. APRILIA RACING TEAM GRESINI 39 -203