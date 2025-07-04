BMW of North America Reports Q2 2025 U.S. Sales Results

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – 5… BMW of North America today reported Q2 2025 sales results for the BMW and MINI brands in the U.S.

BMW.

BMW sales for the first six months of 2025 are up 1.6% on total sales of 178,499 vehicles. In the second quarter of 2025, BMW sales remained on par with 2024 results. The 90,884 vehicles sold in the second quarter represent a 0.4% decline from the 91,237 vehicles sold in the same time period last year.

“Our sales performance over the first half of the year is a clear indication that we have the right strategy, products, and dealer network to succeed,” said Sebastian Mackensen, President and CEO, BMW of North America. “We’re confident in our business and look forward to building on this progress in the second half of the year, despite some challenges in the marketplace.”

BMW Electric Vehicles.

In the second quarter of 2025, the company sold 11,094 battery electric vehicles, which represents a 21.2% decline from the 14,081 sold in the second quarter of 2024.

MINI.

MINI sales in the U.S. totaled 7,616 vehicles in the second quarter of 2025, a 29.1% increase vs the 5,898 vehicles sold in the second quarter of 2024. Year-over-year, MINI sales are up 19%.

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q2 2025.

Q2 2025 Q2 2024 % TOT 2025 TOT 2024 % BMW passenger cars 42,211 38,484 9.7% 85,830 77,185 11.2% BMW light trucks 48,673 52,753 -7.7% 92,669 98,527 -5.9% TOTAL BMW 90,884 91,237 -0.4% 178,499 175,712 1.6% TOTAL MINI 7,616 5,898 29.1% 14,592 12,267 19%

Table 2: BMW Battery Electric Vehicle Sales Q2 2025.

Q2 2025 Q2 2024 % TOT 2025 TOT 2024 % BMW i4 5,724 7,066 -19% 12,849 11,603 10.7% BMW i5 1,434 2,541 – 43.6% 3,333 4,780 -30.3% BMW i7 820 929 -11.7% 1,708 1,920 -11% BMW iX 3,116 3,545 -12.1% 6,742 6,490 3.9% TOTAL BEV 11,094 14,081 -21.2% 24,632 24,794 -0.7%

The sales reported in today’s figures are of BMW passenger cars and light trucks, as well as MINI passenger cars. Consistent with auto industry practice in the U.S., BMW of North America follows the U.S. Auto Industry Sales Release Schedule issued annually by Motor Intelligence for purposes of reporting sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars. As a result, the sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars reflected in today’s Q2 2025 report occurred between April 1, 2025 and June 30, 2025.