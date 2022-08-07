Dry and dusty EnduroGP 2022 Zalaegerszeg Hungary Results

With less than a week separating the action from rounds five and six of the 2022 FIM EnduroGP World Championship, riders had little time to rest as they headed to Hungary to contest the penultimate event of the series. Dry, dusty conditions faced the racers with technically demanding tests also adding to the challenge. Despite his recent return to racing, Josep Garcia gave his all on the tough terrain to come out on top.

Starting the weekend with a solid third-place result in the opening Super Test, Garcia immediately felt comfortable on his KTM 350 EXC-F and knew he would be able to attack the two full days of racing in Zalaegerszeg.

A steady start on Saturday saw Josep lying third after the first lap. But, remaining focused, the young Spaniard was able to maintain the pressure on his rivals for the later tests, completing them all inside the top two on time. Firing through the final Extreme Test, Garcia completed the day with a 19-second margin of victory and went into Sunday full of confidence.

Day two in Hungary was arguably even stronger for Josep, despite a couple of crashes slowing his momentum. More consistent test results saw the reigning E2 champion carry a comfortable lead into the final test. With another fine display of riding, the Red Bull KTM ace completed the day close to 30 seconds ahead of his nearest rival. Earning the maximum 40 championship points possible over the weekend, Garcia moves up to third overall in the EnduroGP championship standings. He sits just 10 points shy of second place with two days of racing left this season in Germany on October 14-16.

Josep Garcia: “To be honest, I didn’t expect to win both days overall here in Hungary – I wanted it, but I wasn’t sure if I could pull it off. Right from the very start and the Super Test on Friday I felt really good on the bike. I made a few mistakes there but nothing too big, and I knew if I rode like that all weekend I would be in with a shot at the win. On Saturday, I had a great battle all day and was able to come away with the overall victory. Sunday went pretty much the same way. I did have one quite big crash, but it didn’t cost me too much time and I was able to keep pushing to the end and take the double. I still have a little way to go before I’m 100 percent fit too, so I’ll work on that ahead of the Six Days and then it’s on to Germany for the final round of EnduroGP.”

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia will soon head to France for the 96th edition of the FIM International Six Days of Enduro, held August 29 to September 3.

Results – 2022 FIM Enduro World Championship – Round 6, Hungary

Day 1

Enduro 2

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:01:02.70

2. Nathan Watson (GBR), Honda, 1:01:21.68 +18.98

3. Alex Salvini (ITA), Husqvarna, 1:02:00.51 +57.81

4. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Beta, 1:02:10.59 +1:07.89

5. Hugo Blanjoue (FRA), KTM, 1:02:13.59 +1:10.89

EnduroGP

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:01:02.70

2. Nathan Watson (GBR), Honda, 1:01:21.68 +18.98

3. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 1:01:23.45 +20.75

4. Jamie McCanney (GBR), Husqvarna, 1:01:53.74 +51.04

5. Alex Salvini (ITA), Husqvarna, 1:02:00.51 +57.81

Other KTM

9. Hugo Blanjoue (FRA), KTM, 1:02:13.59 +1:10.89

Day 2

Enduro 2

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 59:22.95

2. Wil Ruprecht (AUS), TM, 1:00:01.36 +38.41

3. Alex Salvini (ITA), Husqvarna, 1:00:19.78 +56.83

4. Hugo Blanjoue (FRA), KTM, 1:00:21.81 +58.86

5. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Beta, 1:00:36.19 +1:13.24

EnduroGP

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 59:22.95

2. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 59:50.86 +27.91

3. Wil Ruprecht (AUS), TM, 1:00:01.36 +38.41

4. Marc Sans (ESP), Husqvarna, 1:00:15.80 +52.85

5. Alex Salvini (ITA), Husqvarna, 1:00:19.78 +56.83

Other KTM

6. Hugo Blanjoue (FRA), KTM, 1:00:21.81 +58.86

Championship Standings (After Round 6)

Enduro 2

1. Wil Ruprecht (AUS), TM, 191 points

2. Nathan Watson (GBR), Honda, 179 pts

3. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 171 pts

4. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Beta, 133 pts

5. Hugo Blanjoue (FRA), KTM, 127 pts

EnduroGP

1. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 193 points

2. Wil Ruprecht (AUS), TM, 165 pts

3. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 155 pts

4. Nathan Watson (GBR), Honda, 147 pts

5. Thomas Oldrati (ITA), Honda, 106 pts