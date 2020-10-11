Ducati happy to be back on the front row at Le Mans MotoGP

The Umbrian rider will start from the third position on the grid in the MotoGP French GP that will be held tomorrow at Le Mans;

Andrea Dovizioso will start from the second row of the grid thanks to the sixth-fastest time in qualifying for the ninth round of the 2020 season;

Jack Miller, second, almost took pole position with the Ducati Desmosedici GP bike of the Pramac Racing team.

Danilo Petrucci will start from the front row of the grid in the French GP that will be held tomorrow at the Bugatti Circuit in Le Mans. As he was fast since the early stages of the weekend both in the wet and in the dry conditions, the rider from Terni gained access to Q2 after being the fastest in Q1. In the second and decisive qualifying session, Danilo was able to improve his personal best again, finishing with the third time in 1:31.674, just 359 thousandths from Quartararo’s pole position.



Andrea Dovizioso, who took part directly in Q2 after finishing FP3 with the tenth time overall, will start from the sixth position on the grid in the ninth round of the 2020 MotoGP season. During the second session of qualifying, the rider from Forlì was able to make good use of the soft tyre stopping the clock under 1:32 on several occasions and finished with the sixth time 1:31.722, just 48 thousandths from his teammate.



Jack Miller completes the front row alongside Quartararo and Petrucci with the Ducati Desmosedici GP bike of the Pramac Racing team. The Australian rider set the second-fastest time in 1:31.537, missing out on pole position by just a few thousandths of a second.



Danilo Petrucci (#9 Ducati Team) – 1:31.674 (3rd)

“I’m happy to be back on the front row after a long, difficult period. As of this morning, I felt I had the potential to do a good qualifying. Unfortunately, in FP3, I found different yellow flags on the track, and I missed the opportunity to put in a good lap to access directly in Q2. Nevertheless, we managed to make an excellent qualifying. Starting in front is certainly very important for tomorrow, as at least ten riders have the pace to fight for the podium. After the last race in Catalunya, I found a good feeling in braking and even the low temperatures will help me tomorrow, so I am very confident that I can get a good result”.



Andrea Dovizioso (#04 Ducati Team) – 1:31.722 (6th)

“I am delighted with today’s qualifying. My feeling with the bike was excellent, and although I could not close a perfect lap, we got the start from the first two rows, which is always our main goal in qualifying. Our pace ahead of tomorrow’s race is also positive. We still have to improve some aspects to make sure I can fight at the front for the duration of the race, but compared to other tracks my feeling is a lot better, and that’s why I am confident for tomorrow”.



The MotoGP riders will be back in action tomorrow starting from 9:30 AM for the last 20 minutes of warm-up, before heading into the race, that will be held on a 27-lap distance, at 1:00 PM local time (GMT +2.00).