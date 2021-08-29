Sold-out British Grand Prix fastest MotoGP

Brad Binder will roll his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16 onto the fourth row of the start grid at Silverstone and starts the Monster Energy British Grand Prix from 12th position. The South African was the fastest qualifier in chilly conditions in the UK for the twelfth round of the season. – Binder proactive in Free Practice for Q2 direct entry and takes 12th on the grid

– Silverstone provides tricky and challenging test for round 12 of 2021 MotoGP

– Riccardo Rossi takes his KTM RC4 to the 3rd quickest time in Moto3™ qualification

– Remy Gardner 4th fastest ahead of Raul Fernandez in 5th for Moto2™

For the first time since 2019 MotoGP circulated the demanding course of Silverstone for a sold-out British Grand Prix and the twelfth round of the current season. Despite dry skies and occasional sunshine, a chilly breeze meant that set-up and tire choice became complicated for the tricky weave of 18 corners. The track demanded a constant flow and was a contrast to the hard braking and acceleration of the Red Bull Ring two weeks previously.

Winner of the last Grand Prix, Brad Binder, did not have to worry about damp asphalt and attacked the first Free Practice sessions with gusto to enter the top ten and secure Q2 standing during Friday’s laps. The 26-year-old pushed to reach the highest possible grid positions during the quick dash on Saturday afternoon but finally rested 12th.

Tech3 KTM Factory Racing’s Danilo Petrucci was next best in 16th. The Italian did not make it through Q1 but headed teammate Iker Lecuona in 18th and Miguel Oliveira in 20th. The Portuguese struggled to make the most of the decent traction offered by the Silverstone surface but is optimistic of a positive race come 14.00 CET on Sunday.

Brad Binder: “Today was OK, we started this morning a bit tough, a bit difficult, but I found a lap that pulled me onto the Q2 session. I gave my all in Q2 but there was not much more left for me. I did my best and 12th place will have to do. We’ll do our homework tonight and get in the mix tomorrow. I felt pretty good all weekend. I think in the race we can be stronger.”

Danilo Petrucci:“We managed to do a lap that is quite close to the others, even if the position still doesn’t look great. In terms of race pace, I think we are set up well and I hope we can fight tomorrow to stay in the points. The race will be very long here. I’m happy. We still have to understand, which tyre we will use tomorrow, but overall I’m satisfied about today.”

Iker Lecuona: “This morning I felt pretty good, although it was a shame that there have been so many yellow flags, so you always have to close the gas and I had no chance to go straight to Q2, after we have been so close yesterday. I think the potential was there, but in Q1 I was finally struggling a lot and did some mistakes. I don’t know what happened and I want to say sorry to my team for this. For tomorrow, it’s going to be difficult. My race pace is good though, so the first laps will be crucial.”

Miguel Oliveira: “Despite being the worst qualifying of the year so far I still feel there is a good chance to score some points tomorrow. This will be our goal and we’ll push to make some good laps for myself and the team.”

KTM GP Academy

Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Deniz Öncü was 9th quickest in Moto3 Q2 while the fastest KTM RC4 rider was young Italian Riccardo Rossi who classified 3rd and will start from the front row of the start grid. Championship leader Pedro Acosta launches from 22nd place.

In Moto2 Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Remy Gardner was just two tenths of a second away from the Pole Position time set by Marco Bezzecchi and the Australian was nudged away from the front row of the grid in the seconds of Q2. The Moto2 points leader was marginally ahead of teammate Raul Fernandez in 5th.

Races: August 29th, 2021 – Moto3 12.20 CET | MotoGP 14.00 CET| Moto2 15.30 CET

Results Qualifying MotoGP Monster Energy British Grand Prix

1. Pol Espargaro (ESP) Honda 1:58.911

2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati +0.022

3. Fabio Quartararo (FRA) Yamaha +0.036

4. Jorge Martin (ESP) Ducati +0.185

5. Marc Marquez (ESP) Honda +0.197

12. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +1.088

16. Danilo Petrucci (ITA) Tech3 KTM Factory Racing (Q1) 1:59.997

18. Iker Lecuona (ESP) Tech3 KTM Factory Racing (Q1) 1:23.825

20. Miguel Oliveira (POR) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (Q1) +0.856

Results Qualifying Moto2 Monster Energy British Grand Prix

1. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA) 2:03.988

2. Jorge Navarro (ESP) +0.073

3. Sam Lowes (GBR) +0.081

4. Remy Gardner (AUS) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.207

5. Raul Fernandez (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.221

Results Qualifying Moto3 Monster Energy British Grand Prix

1. Romano Fenati (ITA) Husqvarna 2:11.325

2. Gabriel Rodrigo (ARG) Honda +0.043

3. Riccardo Rossi (ITA) KTM +0.197

4. Andrea Migno (ITA) Honda +0.265

5. Niccolo Antonelli (ESP) KTM +0.390

9. Deniz Öncü (TUR) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +1.066

10. Jaume Masia (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +1.187

17. Ayumu Sasaki (JPN) KTM +2.940

22. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo (Q1) 2:12.708