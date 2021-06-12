Ducati Stars Ready to Pounce for Road America Round Three

Sunnyvale, Calif., June 11, 2021 – Kyle Wyman (Panera Bread Ducati) and Loris Baz (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York) ended day one of the third round of MotoAmerica 2021 by posting ultra-competitive times at one of the longest tracks, not just in North America, but all professional motorcycle racing, Road America.



Loris Baz clocked 25 laps across the two sessions in what was his first appearance at Road America, ending the day an impressive fourth fastest behind Yamaha’s pacesetter Jake Gagne.

Kyle Wyman on the other hand put in 19 circulations to end the day sixth fastest, confident of more speed to come in the second qualifying session ahead of race one on Saturday afternoon.



FP1 Final Standing

P1 – Bobby Fong (Suzuki) 2:12.927

P2 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 2:12.964

P3 – Cameron Petersen (Suzuki) 2:13.481

P4 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 2:13.632

P5 – Kyle Wyman (Ducati) 2:13.869

P7 – Loris Baz (Ducati) 2:14.598



Qualifying 1 Final Standing

P1 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 2:11.426

P2 – Cameron Petersen (Suzuki) 2:11.785

P3 – Bobby Fong (Suzuki) 2:12.534

P4 – Loris Baz (Ducati) 2:13.024

P5 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 2:13.046

P6 – Kyle Wyman (Ducati) 2:13.381



Loris Baz (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York – Ducati #76)

“Not a bad day,” Baz said. “I’m just trying to learn this place—it’s such an amazing track. I’m so happy to be here. When you discover such a place and you have a bike like the Ducati V4 R under you, it reminds me of Monza in Italy. It’s an incredible place.



“It’s a very long track so you don’t get to do many laps in the session, so you don’t hit the same corners as many times as you’d like, but it’s been the usual learning path. We have changed the bike a bit between FP1 and Q1 and I had a great lap time on old tires, so I’m pretty confident for tomorrow. We have a bit of a gap to close to the top guys but I’m confident we’ll go faster, know the track better and have a better bike set up. I’m really looking forward to unleash the Ducati on the straight tomorrow.”



Kyle Wyman (Panera Bread Ducati – Ducati #33)

“Today was steady and solid,” Wyman said. “We were making progress throughout the day and we got steadily faster as the day wore on. We didn’t really get to put down a really fast time at the end but I think we’re in pretty good shape in most splits, but we have a deficit in the last sector that’s mainly at The Carousel, which we’re trying to figure out, as it’s a pretty notorious spot on this track. We’re working on getting that part of the track better and getting ready to put the bike on the first two rows for race one tomorrow.”