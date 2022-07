Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Highlights: MB Tractor & Equipment Southwick National

The recent hot streak by Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Eli Tomac continued with what was arguably the multi-time champion’s most impressive performance to date in the 2022 season. Tomac was forced to come from behind in each 450 Class moto and showed his prowess in the sand with a dominant 1-1 effort that saw his moto win streak extend to five en route to a third consecutive overall victory that cemented his status as the hottest rider in American motocross.