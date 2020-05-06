MV Agusta Promo Offer: First 100 customers get Free Special Parts Kit!

MV AGUSTA PUTS A SPRING IN YOUR RIDE

with its Spring Upgrade promotion: a bonus special parts kit for the first 100 , 2020 model bikes sold before May 31st

Schiranna, Varese, May 5th, 2020 – To celebrate spring and promote its new, exciting 2020 models, MV Agusta will offer a free special parts kit worth up to €1.500 to the first 100 customers who reserve their new bike before May 31st. The models included in the offer are the Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso, the Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS, the Brutale 800 RR, the Dragster 800 RR, the Dragster 800 RC and the F3.

The individual value of the special parts kits, specific to each model family, range from roughly €1.000 for the Turismo Veloce, the Dragster and the Brutale models to over €1.500 for the F3. The offer applies to all eligible bikes reserved through the online form in the MV Agusta official website or directly at participating MV Agusta dealers. Details, terms and conditions and a list of participating dealers can be found on the mvagusta.com site.

The initiative is part of MV Agusta’s new course as set out in the ambitious 5-year plan, with significant investments and a particular focus on the expansion of its customer base worldwide. The 2020 model range received a particularly positive welcome both from the specialist press and from MV Agusta enthusiasts. This move aims at further growing the MV Agusta riders family around the world.