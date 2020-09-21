Ecstatic Husqvarana at 2020 World Off-Road Championship Series at Glen Helen Raceway

Glen Helen Raceway played host to Rounds 4 and 5 of the 2020 World Off-Road Championship Series (WORCS) over the weekend where Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Austin Walton proved himself as a premier class front-runner with a solid pair of podium finishes.

On Saturday, Walton got off to a third-place start in the Pro division and he maintained a solid podium position throughout the entire 75-minute plus one lap race to ultimately secure a third-place podium finish.

On Sunday, Walton kicked it up a notch after being forced to come from a fourth-place start on the opening lap. He made his way into third four laps in and from there he set his sights on the front-runners ahead. With five laps to go, Walton was able to overtake second and he put on a last-minute charge to reel in the race leader and Reigning Champion, Taylor Robert, with each lap that passed. On the final lap, Robert put on a charge that Walton couldn’t refute but the rookie fought hard to keep Robert within his sights until the checkers, finishing only 11 seconds back for second-place.



Walton: “I’m super happy with my performance on Sunday. I feel like Saturday was a good start to the weekend and I’m glad that I was able to make a couple clicker changes and settle in, find some more lines and just get into a groove. I felt awesome out there and had a great time. It was fun to be out there with those guys and just racing with them. I’m ecstatic!”

Next Round: Blythe, California – October 23-25, 2020

Pro (MC) Round 4 Results:

1. Dante Oliveira (KTM)

2. Taylor Robert (KTM)

3. Austin Walton (HQV)

…

4. Ryan Surratt (HQV)

10. Dalton Shirey (HQV)

Pro (MC) Round 5 Results:

1. Taylor Robert (KTM)

2. Austin Walton (HQV)

3. Dante Oliveira (KTM)

Pro (MC) Championship Standings:

1. Taylor Robert, 122 points

2. Dante Oliveira, 100 points

3. Austin Walton, 94 points