TEAM SUZUKI ECSTAR GEARED UP FOR MOTOGP SEASON START

Team Suzuki Press Office – July 14

After the long hiatus caused by the crisis, the 2020 MotoGP World Championship is ready to kick off its season this weekend at Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto. Team Suzuki Ecstar are keen to get underway following promising pre-season tests and the ever increasing form of their two riders, Alex Rins and Joan Mir.

On the MotoGP calendar every year since 1987, it’s fair to say that Jerez is one of the classics of the series. In a stunning valley setting with seemingly endless corners and two short straights, it is popular with riders and fans alike.

Rins comes into the first race of the year with a positive attitude following a successful 2019 season which saw him take two spectacular wins and fourth position in the Championship. The southern Spanish circuit certainly suited the GSX-RR and Alex Rins last year when he brought home second place and the much coveted ‘sherry glass’ trophy.

Joan Mir enters 2020 with determination after an impressive rookie season which saw him finish in the Top 10 ten times despite a debilitating mid-season injury. The Mallorcan showed great pace in testing and he will be aiming to erase the memory of his 2019 Jerez DNF, replacing it with something far more celebratory.

The Andalucian circuit will have strict measures in place to ensure the safety of all paddock personnel, and this means that for the first time in history the race will be held under “closed door” conditions with no fans in the grandstands or paddock.

A one-day test will take place on Wednesday July 15th in order to let the riders ‘shakedown’ before the start of the race weekend.

Davide Brivio – Team Manager:

“We’re very happy to begin the championship, even though it’s a strange feeling to start in July. Like everybody, we have to see the effect of this long break because it won’t be easy for the riders, who haven’t ridden competitively for several months. Our GSX-RR was strong in the winter tests, and we’re interested to see what our level is now. The season will be shorter, but I expect it will be very exciting, and the main protagonists will likely be the same as always. Alex and Joan have done as much training as possible during this period, and they are fit, ready and keen. Let’s see how the weekend goes! As always in MotoGP, I think we’ll see a great show.”

Alex Rins:

“I feel good, more prepared than ever. I’ve trained throughout lockdown and I feel ready to start, I’m really pumped and looking forward to it. The Jerez layout is spectacular, with a lot of fast corners, and I always feel good riding here. It’s been a long time without riding the MotoGP bike, although I have trained with my GSX-R1000, so let’s see how it goes. During the test day I will try to re-establish the feeling and then work on setup.”

Joan Mir:

“Physically I feel really good; having this extra time has allowed me to train more and to participate in one of my passions, which is motocross. I’ve been able to train more than usual and to increase my level, which has improved my fitness because motocross is very tough on the body. I’ve also been spending time in the gym and building my strength. Over the years I’ve improved my performance at Jerez, and it’s a track that I enjoy a lot, so I hope to get a good result here. At the test on Wednesday we will reconfirm the settings and it will be important to find the rhythm, the aim is to be competitive from Friday onwards.”