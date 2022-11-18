Emotional Last Ride of 2022 in Phillip Island WorldSBK

GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team Ready for an Emotional Last Ride of 2022 in Phillip Island

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team will return to action this weekend for the final round of the 2022 FIM Superbike World Championship at the iconic Phillip Island circuit in Australia. The event will also mark the last one with the team for both Garrett Gerloff and Kohta Nozane.

In 2020, Gerloff began his WorldSBK journey right here at the Australian venue, and since then the American star has enjoyed a rollercoaster career in the championship.

It didn’t take long for the Texan to make a name for himself in the paddock, celebrating his first of six podiums during his rookie season in Barcelona, while he formed part of Yamaha’s first-ever podium lockout in the Estoril Superpole Race that same year. Now, back at the place it all started, the 27-year-old is keen to close out his time with the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team in the best way possible.

The same can be said for Nozane, who will make his final WorldSBK appearance as well. The Japanese rider joined the world championship paddock in 2021 after winning the 2020 All-Japan JSB1000 Championship, and quickly became known for his unique riding style and lightning fast starts.

Of course, Nozane is also eager to end his time in WorldSBK with a strong weekend on his first outing with the Yamaha R1 here at the Phillip Island circuit, with the team set to work throughout the practice sessions to ensure he’s best prepared for this weekend’s races.

Race 1 will get underway at 16:00 local time (GMT+11) after the Friday practice sessions and the Superpole qualifier at 13:10, with Race 2 starting exactly 24 hours later on Sunday, following the SPRC at 13:00.

Garrett Gerloff

“I’m not going to lie, this will be a special round for me. After joining this team in 2020, we enjoyed so many amazing experiences together and created memories that I will remember forever. I cannot wait to be on track in Phillip Island and it’s crazy to think that my journey with the guys will finish exactly where it started. I’m really eager to have a good weekend and a good result; there would be no better way to say goodbye to them than like this.”

Kohta Nozane

“This is going to be emotional for sure. After spending two years with the team, to think that this will be our last round is a little bit strange. We faced so many challenges from the first round in Aragon, but I want to give them a good last weekend, they deserve it. I know that I’ve never ridden the Yamaha R1 machine here, but it doesn’t matter; I will adapt as quickly as possible, and give it my all from Friday.”