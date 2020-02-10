Exclusive Coverage: 2020 Vancouver Motorcycle Show

Welcome to some highlights of the Vancouver Motorcycle Show 2020. The big motorcycle brands were present with the usual assortment of sport bikes, big cruisers and dual sports. However, there were a few new additions to the lineups. The introduction of some lower powered motorcycles and the ability to lower seat heights, will enable new riders and shorter riders to get into the sport.

We send Total Motorcycle’s Donna Rae to cover Canada’s West Coast 2020 Vancouver Motorcycle Show for our readers! So far this year we have covered the 2020 International Motorcycle Show Dallas, The Motorcycle Show Calgary and now The Motorcycle Show Vancouver! If you would like for TMW staff reporters to cover your show, event or rally let us know and don’t forget to support us.

2020 Vancouver Motorcycle Show

Looking for your fix of two-wheel, three-wheel and four-wheel action? The Vancouver Motorcycle Show has got you covered! Whether you’re a hardcore rider or a newcomer to the sport, or a curious fan.

See all the NEW motorcycles, scooters, ATVs and side-by-sides, all under one roof. Meet tons of experts, check out the latest gear and apparel, and get all-revved up for your next adventure!

The Vancouver Motorcycle Show is the ultimate get-together for riders and future riders. Come to the show and get hands on!

Also do not forget to check out Total Motorcycle’s 2019 Motorcycle Show Coverage of American, Canadian and European motorcycle shows, events and rallies.

2020 Can-Am

Can-Am Motorcycle Model Guides

Can Am was at the show with their Spyder. The Spyder comes in both sport and touring models.

Can Am also introduced The Ryker. It comes in 600 and 900 cc models. The foot pegs and the handlebars are adjustable to accommodate different leg lengths, and riding styles.

2020 Harley-Davidson

2020 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Model Guides

Harley Davidson had a great presence at the show. The most interest seemed to be on their Livewire electric motorcycle. Like all the current electric motorcycles, it is suitable for city riding, commuting, café hopping, etc. The range is currently 225km (140miles) city riding. Additionally, the company has now disclosed a mixed range rating for highway and city riding of 142 km (88miles). It also comes with a big price tag. Over $37,000 for the base model.

Another Harley Davidson that generated plenty of interest was the HD Street 750. It has opened up motorcycling to Harley enthusiasts who are beginners. There is also a 500cc version. The bikes are the same except for the engine size.

Harley Davidson RDX 114

The big bore bikes and baggers looked the same as always. Big frames, big farings, big luggage, big price tags.

2020 Honda

2020 Honda Motorcycle Model Guides

Honda A motorcycle that showed great interest was the Honda Africa Twin adventure bike. It has a model with the DCT transmission. For those that don’t know, the DCT transmission has no clutch. You can expect to take about 2 months to get used to not having a clutch lever. Unlike geared motorcycles that can be put into first gear for parking, this Africa Twin uses a parking brake.

Lowered version of the Africa Twin

Honda introduced a matte black painted Goldwing.

The design of the 2020 DCT model looks sleek. The matte black with the red trim is very attractive.

2020 KTM

2020 KTM Motorcycle Model Guides

KTM Super Duke

2020 Moto Guzzi

2020 Moto Guzzi Motorcycle Model Guides

Moto Guzzi showed off a great looking adventure bike. The V85TT. With a 6 gallon gas tank and an 850cc engine, you should get decent range.

2020 Piaggio

Piaggio Scooter Model Guides

Piaggio It still has not taken off but the people who own them love them. The 500cc 3 wheeled scooter has enough power for highway riding. The 2 front wheels operate independently, allowing for good traction and a smooth ride. For stability at a stop, flip a switch and it is balanced.

2020 Royal Enfield

2020 Royal Enfield Motorcycle Model Guides

Royal Enfield

2020 Suzuki

2020 Suzuki Motorcycle Model Guides

Suzuki still has its lineup of cruisers and sport bikes.

The always popular dual sport V-Strom with a new paint scheme.

2020 Yamaha

2020 Yamah Motorcycle Model Guides

Yamaha The biggest excitement in the Yamaha lineup was the new Tenere 700 adventure bike. It has long been awaited for its arrival in Canada. Unlike the bigger Super Tenee 1200, that uses premium gas, the 700 uses regular gas. To secure one, buyers had to put down a $500.00 deposit. One dealer I spoke to, said he used his wife and child’s name to secure more. He said they have sold nine, and that is just on specs. The 700 has a six speed shifter and a chain drive. Lots of accessories are available.

Another Yamaha that generated plenty of interest was the big touring motorcycle. The Star Venture. It has re-designed luggage and offers more space.

2020 Vespa

2020 Vespa Motorcycle Model Guides

Vespa has a large assortment of scooters and colours. Love them or not, scooters still play a big part of everyday riding, whether for fun or commuting.

New Manufacturer – Damon

A newcomer to motorcycling is Damon, based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Damon has introduced safety technology to motorcycling with the use of sensors and rear view camera. They have both gas and electric motorcycles. The electric has a range of 322km (200 miles) at highway speed. Currently there is a prototype for the electric. They are taking orders. IMO this is the best looking electric bike on the market.

Innovative, Industry-leading, beautiful bikes

The 2020 Vancouver Motorcycle Show is showcasing the industry’s newest and most-anticipated bikes, three-wheelers and scooters January 24-26 at Tradex in Abbotsford. The Show also features world-class entertainment, interactive and family-friendly activities, safety demos, and much more. Here’s a small taste of what’s on offer this year.

Motorcycle maniacs and tech junkies will be in awe of the cutting-edge, zero-emission technology bikes on display at this year’s Show. Harley-Davidson’s Livewire™ bike, the Vespa Elettrica scooter and the kid-sized KTM SX-E motocross bike will all offer a glimpse of what the future holds for two-wheel riding.

A a very special customized 2014 military-themed Harley Davidson™ Street Bob® motorcycle, presented by Konquer® Motorcycles will be on display at the Parts Canada Drag Specialities booth for the first time this year. This work of art is produced in collaboration with the Princess Patricia Canadian Light Infantry Foundation (PPCLI) and the Heroes Hockey Challenge (HHC). The bike will be auctioned off via live stream at the Heroes Hockey Challenge Gala at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto in March, with proceeds going to support the PPCLI Foundation and HHC initiatives to support the men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces and their families.

NEW to the show this year is the Vintage & Café Racer Show N’ Shine sponsored by Class6Cycles and the West Coast Classics and Café Racers riding club. Owners of these classic Café-style racers will have a chance to put their pride-and-joy on display for all to see. What’s more, attendees will be able to check out these beauties and vote for their favourite bike for the title of Peoples’ Choice!

Entertainment

Back by popular demand, local stunt group VanCity Stunters will be generating their usual flurry of smoke-filled excitement with their acrobatic motorcycle maneuvering and high-energy performances fans have come to expect. Group founder and Langley resident Matt Bush says the group of riders, which includes none other than Maple Ridge favorite Bill Hitchon, famous for his ATV one-of-a-kind tricks, will have a new show featuring new surprising stunts.

Also returning to the Show this year to thrill, excite and amaze crowds are the Seattle Cossacks Motorcycle Stunt and Drill Team. This team of riders have brought their spectacular shows to crowds all over the world since 1938 and have been featured on popular network shows like America’s Got Talent, Ripley’s Believe it or Not and Real People. Now into their eighth decade of performances, these feature riders are sure to be a highlight of the Vancouver Motorcycle Show.

Ladies looking to get their fill of motorcycle excitement can look forward to SHE Ride Night on Friday evening. Women can score half-price admission after 5:00pm and enter to win the She Rides Night grand prize. The lucky winner will earn a $2,000 voucher to spend at any and all of the exciting exhibitor booths at the Show. The draw takes place at 8:15 and the winner must be present at time of draw to receive the prize.

Family-friendly fun

Riders attending the Show will be sure to check out professional riding instructor Clinton Smout lend his expertise and offer demonstrations ranging from obstacle avoidance to clutch control and slow speed maneuvers. Seasoned, novice and intermediate level riders can learn something new to help maximize their 2020 riding season. And those wanting to kick back, relax and let it all soak in can head to the Moto Lifestyle Lounge afterwards to hang out with fellow riders and check out custom Triumphs.

Yamaha Riding Academy is also returning for kids between the ages of six to 12 who want to learn how to ride the latest Yamaha TT-R off-road motorcycle, in a safe and secure environment and in the company of trained and certified instructors. Each riding session is approximately 15 minutes and is limited to eight riders total. The academy is free-of-charge with admission.

Even younger riders can experience the Strider Adventure Zone where children as young as 18 months, and up to the age of five, can take part in test riding a Strider Bike, all while improving and developing fundamental bike-handling skills. Parents and caregivers will have an opportunity to watch their children weave through a course that includes tires, rumble strips and ramps. Families are encouraged to visit the adventure zone in the show’s outside feature tent so they can book their children’s riding experience.

And much more!



EVENT: 2020 Motorcycle Show – Vancouver

DATES: January 24 -26 2020

LOCATION: Tradex – Fraser Valley Trade & Exhibition Centre, Abbotsford

HOURS: Friday 12:00pm-9:00pm; Saturday 10:00am-8:00pm; Sunday 10:00am-5:00pm

ADMISSION: Adults $15.00

Youth (6-14) $11.00

Seniors (65+) $12.00

Children (5 and under) FREE with adult purchase

Family Pass $42.00 (2 adult & 2 junior passes)

SHE Rides Night ½ price ladies only after 5:00pm on Friday Night

Free parking for all motorcycles!

The Canadian Motorcycle Show Calendars is below. Please check out the show coming to a city near you.

Vancouver: January 10-12, 2020

Edmonton: January 17-19, 2020

Vancouver: January 24-26, 2020

Quebec: Feb 7-9, 2020

Toronto: Feb 21-23, 2020

Montreal: Feb 28-March 1, 2020

https://www.Vancouvermotorcycleshow.ca/

2020 Vancouver Motorcycle Show