TRIUMPH TFEST AT HOME LAUNCHES AS DEALERS RE-OPEN SHOWROOMS

TFEST AT HOME LAUNCHES AS DEALERS RE-OPEN SHOWROOMS

This week, we’ll be showcasing the Tiger 900 family; a quantum leap forward in capability, with two ranges opening up a world of urban, long-distance and extreme off-road riding adventures.

1. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook to watch our enlightening walk arounds of the Tiger 900 GT and Rally, media reviews and exclusive content.

2. Got a question about one of these incredible bikes? Share it in a comment on Facebook and Twitter, and we’ll be answering as many as we can in a Facebook Premiere event on Friday 5 June.

Nothing can beat seeing the new Tiger 900 family for yourself, so if you wish to visit a showroom, our dealers will have stringent safety measures in place. Your safety is our top priority, so in accordance with Government guidelines, dealers have enhanced their cleaning routines and schedules and will be limiting the number of customers in showrooms to ensure social distancing can be maintained.

Some of the key safety measures put in place across Triumph dealerships include (but are not limited to):

• Signage and hygiene stations at entrances confirming social distancing requirements

• An enhanced schedule of regular cleaning in dealerships and workshops

• Individual test ride appointments, ensuring effective social distancing and enabling thorough cleaning between test rides

• Contactless sales, collection and delivery

Find contact details for your local dealer with our Dealer Locator.

Never standing still, always pushing to get the best from ourselves, for our riders. Building iconic motorcycles that celebrate our past while embracing the future through bold design, original styling, purposeful engineering and a genuine passion for the ride.

Always focused on delivering complete riding experience, creating bikes with the perfect balance of power, handling and style that totally involve the rider and bring out the best in them.

This is our passion and our obsession.

We are chasing the same thing as our riders THE PERFECT RIDE.

Nick Bloor

CEO Triumph Motorcycles