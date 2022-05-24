EXPERIENCE WHITE-KNUCKLED SPINE-TINGLING 2022 MOTOGP ACTION

Without a doubt, watching fully-fledged Factory race machines being piloted by the best riders in the world is nothing less than motorsport nirvana. Couple that with the “anything can happen” unpredictability of MotoGP™ and you have a live experience like no other.

KTM will once again be offering THE ULTIMATE ORANGE MOTOGP™ EXPERIENCE to race fans, which includes exclusive entry into KTM grandstands at key corners on the world’s greatest race tracks – with the added bonus of a KTM FAN PACK loaded with race-day essentials.

KTM Grandstands will be available at the following races for the 2022 MotoGP™ season:

27 – 29 May 2022 Gran Premio d’Italia | Mugello Circuit

03 – 05 June 2022 Gran Premi de Catalunya | Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

17 – 19 June 2022 Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland | Sachsenring

24 – 26 June 2022 TT Assen | TT Circuit Assen

05 – 07 August 2022 British Grand Prix | Silverstone Circuit

19 – 21 August 2022 Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich | Red Bull Ring

14 – 16 October 2022 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix | Phillip Island



THE ULTIMATE ORANGE MOTOGP™ EXPERIENCE tickets are on sale online at KTM MOTOGP™ EXPERIENCE or from your nearest authorized KTM dealer.