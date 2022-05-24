Lucas Oil Pro Motocross opening round in Pala California

After sitting out of the supercross season with a preseason training injury, Cooper is hungrier than ever and is eager to line up this weekend at Fox Raceway. On the heels of his 250SX West Championship, the New Yorker enjoyed a great outdoor season in 2021, coming just shy of the title. He led the way in qualifying and holeshots, notched seven moto wins, and never missed the overall podium. Cooper and the team have been putting in the work and have their eyes set on another 250MX title run.

Nichols is also eager to return to action after being sidelined from a big crash at the opening supercross round in Anaheim, California. The 2021 250SX East Champion recently returned to riding and is working towards his comeback this summer.

Fresh off his big win at the supercross finale in Salt Lake City, Utah, Thrasher is fired up for the Pro Motocross season. He first made his debut in the series at the final two rounds in 2020 and, unfortunately, was sidelined with an injury last year. With more seat time on his YZ250F, the Tennessee rider looks to build off his supercross momentum in his first full season outdoors.

Back to full fitness after a shortened supercross season, Kitchen is ready for what will also be his first full year in Pro Motocross. Last year, the Washington rider finished his amateur career in style with a pair of AMA Amateur National Motocross titles and the coveted honor of the Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award. He made his pro motocross debut last year at Red Bud and turned some heads with some solid results in the top 10.

Joining Star’s talented line-up in the pro ranks is the young Romano. Named the 2021 Amateur Rider of the Year, the multi-time amateur champion is one of the sport’s rising stars. The 17-year-old from Bayside, New York, looks to hit the ground running at his first Pro Motocross race this weekend.

Another top amateur making his debut at the Pro Motocross season opener is LeBlanc. The Louisiana rider also has multiple amateur titles to his resume and has enjoyed a lot of success with the bLU cRU. The 16-year-old is looking forward to battling with the sport’s best 250 riders at the first two rounds of the season.

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross reaches a landmark 50th anniversary this year and kicks off its 12-round season this Saturday, May 28, with the Fox Raceway National I in Pala, California.