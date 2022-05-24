2022 MotoGP eSport Championship Ducati Team

Ducati is pleased to announce that Piero Ricciuti will defend the colours of the Ducati Lenovo™ eSport Team in the 2022 MotoGP eSport Championship. Born in Ancona (Italy) on November 25, 2003, Piero is one of the most promising young players in the official MotoGP gaming competition, where he is known by his nickname “PieroRicciuti55”.



In 2019, at only 16 years old, Piero managed to qualify for the Championship but was forced to drop out as he did not meet the age requirements at that time. In 2020, Piero participated in the ‘Pro Draft’ selections, finishing third. The same year, he took part in the last round of the World Championship, while 2021 saw his participation in the entire Championship, in which he finished second. This year Piero, controlling the virtual Desmosedici GP, aims for the World Title that Ducati had previously won in 2018 and 2019.



The 2022 MotoGP eSport Championship will consist of five rounds of two races each, two of which will be held onsite using Lenovo Legion™ PCs. The first round will take place at the Mugello Circuit, while the last two races will be held during the Grand Prix of the Comunitat Valenciana in Cheste (Spain).



Paolo Ciabatti (Ducati Corse Sporting Director)

“We are happy to welcome Piero to the Ducati Lenovo™ eSport Team. Piero has already demonstrated his prowess in the Pro Draft Europe 2022, where he dominated all four events, so we expect great things from him. Good luck, and see you at Mugello for the first two races!”



Piero Ricciuti aka “PieroRicciuti55” (#55 Ducati Lenovo eSport Team)

“I am thrilled and honoured to join the Ducati Lenovo™ eSport Team for 2022. Wearing the Ducati colours is a dream for me, and I can’t wait for the Championship to start! It will be a crucial year for me. With Lenovo™’s support, I’m confident that we can achieve great things! The first race is just around the corner! Let’s go!”



2022 MotoGP eSport Global Series Calendar



ROUND 1

27th May (Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello)

Race 1: Sachsenring / Race 2: Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello



ROUND 2

1st July (Online)

Race 1: Le Mans / Race 2: TT Circuit Assen



ROUND 3

26th August (Online)

Race 1: Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto / Race 2: Red Bull Ring – Spielberg



ROUND 4

23rd September (Online)

Race 1: Chang International Circuit / Race 2: Twin Ring Motegi



ROUND 5

4th November (Circuit Ricardo Tormo)

Race 1: Termas de Rio Hondo / Race 2: Mandalika Circuit