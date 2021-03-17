Extremely positive sensations after two intense days of WorldSBK testing for Ducati

Two intense days of testing concluded at the Misano World Circuit (Italy). Scott Redding and Michael Rinaldi lapped consistently and brought home important data for the development of their respective Ducati Panigale V4 R machines.



The two Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team riders worked on their set-up and tried out new solutions in terms of brakes, clutch, and electronics. They showed continued growth throughout the sessions.



Michael Rinaldi (159 laps in total) ended the two-day test with the fastest chrono thanks to an incisive final time attack.

Scott Redding did not attempt a fast lap completing 173 laps over the two days.



The Misano test was also the occasion for the filming of the video presentation for the 2021 WorldSBK season. This will be broadcasted on the main media and social channels of Ducati and Aruba.it Racing – Ducati on Tuesday, March 23rd at 2:30 PM CET. Stay Tuned!



Misano Test – Combined Standings – Top 5

P1) M. Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1:33.688

P2) T. Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) 1:33.962

P3) G. Gerloff (Yamaha) 1:34.043

P4) S. Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1:34.361

P5) A. Locatelli (Yamaha) 1:34.794



Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati rider #21)

“I am very happy with how these two days of testing have gone. With the team we had prepared a very intense program that allowed us to collect a lot of information. The feeling on the race pace is very positive while there is still work to do on the time attack. However, I must admit that the sensations are extremely positive and I can’t wait to be in Barcelona to get back on track”.



Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati rider #45)

“We have worked a lot on many solutions. The goal was to improve my feeling with the new bike. We have made important steps forward but there are still some details to fix. I think the balance of this test is extremely positive because we worked a lot on used tyres without thinking about the chrono. After two consecutive tests at Misano we go to Barcelona with confidence”.