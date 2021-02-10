Falken Tires Becomes Official Progressive American Flat Track Tires

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 9, 2021) – Progressive American Flat Track announced today that following a successful initial partnership in 2020, Falken Tires will remain as the series’ Official Light Truck Tire in 2021.

First launched in Japan in 1983, Falken Tires has established itself as a global technology leader via a full range of tires for cars, trucks, SUVs, and crossovers.

“Progressive American Flat Track is very happy to renew our relationship with Falken Tires,” said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive AFT. “They are a flagship, high performance brand and bring a broad experience from participating in – and winning professional motorsports programs.”

Based in Rancho Cucamonga, California, Falken Tires offers several lines of tires specifically built to dominate the most strenuous and demanding driving conditions, including its AZENIS, ESPIA, RUBITREK, WILDPEAK, WINTERPEAK, and ZIEX families of tires.

Falken Tires has proven its products in competition time after time, including standout performances at the 24 Hours of Nürburgring, Lucas Off Road Racing Series, Ultra 4, USCA, and SCCA, while earning four straight Formula Drift Championship Series’ Tire Manufacturer of the Year awards from 2016-2019.

Capitalizing on a large shared target audience of dirt track fans and light truck owners, Falken Tires will also continue to help grow the sport by introducing prospective fans to the excitement of Progressive AFT through Falken Digital TV, which streams adrenaline-fueled content to thousands of Falken tire dealers across the nation.

“Progressive American Flat Track proved to be a great way for us to showcase our Light Truck product line,” said Manager, Motorsports and Events Jonathon Bradford. “We look forward to expanding our marketing initiatives in 2021 with event activations and digital marketing programs.”

The 2021 Progressive AFT season kicks off with a Volusia Half-Mile doubleheader event at Volusia Speedway Park on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, 2021.

About Falken Tires

FALKEN TIRES, a part of SUMITOMO RUBBER NORTH AMERICA, INC., is based in Rancho Cucamonga, California, which serves as the corporate headquarters. With six strategically located tire distribution centers across the United States–in California, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, Tennessee and Texas–Falken quickly and efficiently supplies its retailers throughout North America.

Falken Tires was launched in its native country of Japan in 1983 and introduced to the North American market two years later. At its inception, Falken was created as the flagship high performance radial brand under Ohtsu Tire and Rubber. Now, nearly 35 years later, Falken has solidified its place as a strong consumer choice for tires, as it has focused on UHP (Ultra High Performance) products by participating in – and winning – well-known professional motorsports programs. The success achieved in these programs helps to further develop and improve passenger vehicle products for both domestic and worldwide distribution.

Falken Tires prides itself on its in-house branding and creative capabilities, delivering award-winning advertising and promotional efforts designed to communicate with its customers by providing key information on its brand and product lines. Falken’s marketing actions also support its dealer and retailer sales efforts.

Through its advertising and sales programs, Falken Tires consistently strives to fully leverage and ultimately maximize its exposure in Professional Drifting and multiple autocross and national driving programs.

The tire manufacturer has also made great strides in the off-road category, showcasing the capabilities of Falken’s WILDPEAK tire line at multiple racing and endurance events across the country.

About Progressive American Flat Track

Progressive American Flat Track is the world’s premier dirt track motorcycle racing series and one of the longest-running championships in the history of motorsports. Sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing in Daytona Beach, Fla., the series is highly regarded as the most competitive form of dirt track motorcycle racing on the globe.