74 Builds to Complete in Custom Ducati Scrambler Contest

Borgo Panigale, Bologna, 14 February 2020 – The Ducati Scrambler based custom motorcycles created by participants in the Custom Rumble, the contest that every two years rewards the best-looking customized Ducati Scrambler, are ready to be voted on.



The contest, registrations for which closed in December 2019, has arrived at a total of 74 completed bikes, divided into the five categories renewed for this third edition. To leave room for reinterpretation and creativity, each bike builder was able to choose between four categories dedicated to Ducati Scrambler 800 and Sixty2 and a specific one for the Ducati Scrambler 1100:

Rocker: motorcycles inspired by the culture of the legendary café racers that in the 1960's gave birth to a revolution in the world of two wheels

Cut-down: bobber-style motorcycle in which every element not strictly necessary is eliminated for an essential look

All-Terrain: Enduro-style scrambler, perfect for any terrain and equipped with off-road-inspired components

Outsider: designed for those who do not want to limit themselves to one category, but unleash their creativity

Bully: the special category dedicated to the Ducati Scrambler 1100, without any restrictions on the type of bike or style



Site users can vote for their favorite bike by March 15th, thus determining the five finalists (one per category) who will fly to Bike Shed London 2020 for the final on May 23rd. The prize for the best custom Ducati Scrambler will be awarded by a jury of experts.

