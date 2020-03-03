Falken Tires Named Official Light Truck Tire of American Flat Track

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (March 2, 2020) – American Flat Track announced today its newest addition to its family of partners – Falken Tires – naming the automotive titan The Official Light Truck Tire of American Flat Track.

For over three decades, the California-based company has been known as a forerunner of high performance radial tire production in the world. With six strategically placed distribution centers across the United States, Falken’s efficiency and speed of distribution to its retailers and customers is unparalleled.

No stranger to motorsports, the FALKEN Motorsports team competes annually in the world famous 24 Hours of Nürburgring – one of the hardest endurance races in the world. Stateside, FALKEN participates and competes in Formula Drift, Lucas Off Road Racing Series, Ultra 4, USCA and supports grassroots racing in SCCA.

Falken Tires will leverage its partnership with AFT in order to display its catalog of products to AFT’s audience of automobile enthusiasts and light truck owners. Most notable of Falken’s products would be its Wildpeak A/T3W and Wildpeak M/T tires.

Engineered for all types of terrain and all weather conditions, the Wildpeak lines use a unique tread design and specifically-formulated compound to achieve aggressive off-road ability and rugged terrain driving without compromising performance on the pavement. For those looking for maximum off-road traction on the roughest terrain, the Wildpeak M/T and A/T3W tires are built for optimum performance in the harshest conditions.

“Falken Tires is excited to support American Flat Track and is the first opportunity to share a space with our sister brand, Dunlop Motorcycle Tires,” said Nick Fousekis, Director of Advertising and Promotions for Falken Tires. “We look forward to not only increase our brand awareness to the AFT fans, but also help promote this exciting series by airing races directly to over 2,000 Falken retailers through our proprietary streaming service, Falken Digital TV.”

AFT’s action-packed racing will join Falken Digital TV’s current programming of automotive racing, the latest automotive news and tech videos on Falken’s hottest products.

“Falken Tires is a brand associated with high performance and competition and we are delighted to welcome them into the AFT family,” said Michael Lock, CEO of American Flat Track. “Our fans are strong users and enthusiasts of trucks, so Falken is a great fit for that lifestyle.”

Tickets for the first-ever doubleheader – DAYTONA 200 and DAYTONA TT – at the legendary Daytona International Speedway are on sale now.