Loose rock and plenty of dust at West Virginia for Mountaineer GNCC

Jon Johnson Takes the NE Pro2 Win, Jhak Walker gets Third.
Western Missouri played host to the eighth round of the National Enduro Series. The temperature was pleasantly in the mid-70s. The terrain was loose rock and plenty of dust. Jon Johnson made his return back to the series and did so with an exclamation point. Johnson showed good speed all day in some challenging conditions to get the win by twenty seconds in the NE Pro2 class. Jhak Walker had an impressive ride at the enduro to grab the final spot on the podium in the NE Pro2 class, his first top-three finish in the class. The next event for the East Coast Race Team will be this weekend in West Virginia for the Mountaineer GNCC.
Results:
Jon Johnson » 1st Place » NE Pro2
Jhak Walker » 3rd Place » NE Pro2
Factory 250 RR
“I’m happy to be back racing the NEPG series. I was able to take the class win and 4th overall. I’m happy with the results and ready for more. Thank you to the entire Beta USA team and sponsors for all of their hard work!”
Factory 200RR
“I was proud of how I rode this round to grab my first podium in NE Pro2. The bike was dialed in and I’m really happy with the performance of my bike. Thank you to the team for all their efforts, let’s keep the momentum going. “
