Final Round of 2024 WORCS Series Lake Havasu

Final Round of 2024 WORCS Series The final round of the WORCS Championship was all but a formality. Dare DeMartile wrapped up the championship in the previous round, but still, he had the intensity to go out and win the race. His jump off the line wasn’t the best but he was able to get back up into third place by the end of the first lap. Toward the middle of the race, Dare made a pass for second place. However, on the sixth lap, he had a crash that damaged a few components on the bike. After getting back to the pits and repairing his Factory 480 RR, Dare was able to push for a fifth-place finish on the day. Even though he finished off the podium this race for the first time all season, Dare DeMartile can close the book on the 2024 WORCS season as the PRO 450 Champion!