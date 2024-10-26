Final Round of 2024 WORCS Series Lake Havasu

October 26, 2024 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Final Round of 2024 WORCS Series Lake Havasu

Lake Havasu, AZ

Round Nine

October 19th, 2024

Final Round of 2024 WORCS Series

The final round of the WORCS Championship was all but a formality. Dare DeMartile wrapped up the championship in the previous round, but still, he had the intensity to go out and win the race. His jump off the line wasn’t the best but he was able to get back up into third place by the end of the first lap. Toward the middle of the race, Dare made a pass for second place. However, on the sixth lap, he had a crash that damaged a few components on the bike. After getting back to the pits and repairing his Factory 480 RR, Dare was able to push for a fifth-place finish on the day. Even though he finished off the podium this race for the first time all season, Dare DeMartile can close the book on the 2024 WORCS season as the PRO 450 Champion!

Results:
Dare DeMartile » 5th Place » 450 Pro 2024 WORCS CHAMPION
fef0f8c7-2a49-4d7d-917a-394de1679881 image

Factory 480 RR

cec38b7a-2f28-4141-9666-d8c1f964e98f image

Photos:Connor Moore

