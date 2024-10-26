98th edition of ISDE race held in Spain

TEAM USA & Jhak Walker 2nd Place in the Club Trophy Class The ISDE was held in Spain for the 98th edition of the race. The conditions were difficult with a lot of rain and mud greeting the riders. Beta Factory rider, Jhak Walker competed on the US GTBN club team. The club riders were the first on track in the mornings, racing in packs of 30 which made for some chaotic first laps. The GTBN team was the best of the trio of US club teams. For much of the week, they were in third place but had an outstanding last moto (second-best time of all teams in the final moto) to climb one spot in the standings to claim second place by a mere seven seconds. Congratulations to Jhak Walker and his teammates Jaden Dahners and Layton Smail!