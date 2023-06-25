FIRST 2023 MXGP INDONESIAN GRAND PRIX RESULTS

The first of two back-to-back hot and demanding Grands Prix on Indonesian soil took MXGP to the Sumbawa island and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing emerged from round ten of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship with another podium appearance thank to Liam Everts’ 2nd position.

Liam Everts shows class-leading speed and potential once more as the Belgian climbs the rostrum for the fourth time in 2023

Andrea Adamo preserves his MX2 championship lead with 4th on his KTM 250 SX-F

11th overall for Sacha Coenen on his first Grand Prix experience outside of Europe.

Jeffrey Herlings is absent for the Indonesian Grand Prix double as he recovers from a C5 fracture and should return for round 12 in the Czech Republic on July 12th.

MXGP stays in Indonesia and jumps west to the Island of Lombok for round eleven next week.

For the second time this year, MXGP jetted away from European shores and headed east for a special back-to-back Grand Prix double in Indonesia. The heat, humidity and sheer enthusiasm for the sport greeted the teams and riders that made the long jaunt to Asia. The Samota-Sumbawa track was fast and jumpy with plenty of elevation and was distinctive for the dark, loose and sandy soil.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing were missing their MXGP talisman, Jeffrey Herlings, with a neck injury but the Dutchman is already on the swift road to recovery. All efforts were therefore concentrated on the three riders in the MX2 class and with the potent KTM 250 SX-F.

Liam Everts rode to 3rd place in the RAM Qualification Heat while MX2 championship leader Andrea Adamo had to recover from a second corner crash to find his way to 13th in the gate. Rookie Sachsa Coenen was 10th.

Conservation, fitness and stamina were key ingredients for success in the two motos on Sunday and it was Everts who excelled with some sharp overtaking moves – in the second race in particular – to finish 2-2. The Belgian led the first race and then recovered from a small crash in the second to charge back to the front and use every ounce of energy to make it happen. It was the third rostrum appearance by #72 in the last four Grands Prix. Adamo felt the effects of his fall on Saturday but minimized the damage with a 3-7 scorecard and was very close to the top three, ending the day in 4th. Coenen was 11th overall with a 11-12 and claimed his first Grand Prix holeshot in the second moto.

Adamo guards the red plate by a 5-point margin and Everts is now tied on points with 4th position in the championship. KTM are 3rd in the Manufacturers standings.

MXGP will remain in Indonesia this week. The paddock will rest and recover in the days before joining together for the Grand Prix of Lombok on the island of the same name and located west of Sumbawa. Perhaps best known for the new Mandalika Street circuit that hosted MotoGP for the first time in 2022, Lombok is now prepared for its MXGP inauguration.

Liam Everts, 2nd and 2nd for 2nd overall in MX2: “Saturday was quite OK for P3. My riding was good all weekend and we were competitive. I led the first moto but Lucas rode smart and got me with two laps to go. In race two my start was OK but my little teammate has less weight and got the holeshot! I fought back from P10 up to 3rd, had a tip-over and had to do it again from 6th. It cost me some energy. I gave everything I had. The last few laps were done purely with character! 2nd overall and I’m happy to walk away safe and with another podium.

Andrea Adamo, 3rd and 7th for 4th overall in MX2: “Yesterday I started the day really good with P1 in both sessions and the quali race from Pole Position but then had a big crash in the second corner. So today was not easy and I didn’t feel great for the motos. I wasn’t on-point. The first race was OK in 3rd but I made a mistake in the second moto and had to recover from last position. Not a disaster but also not good! We’ll have to regroup and do better next weekend. We still have a the red plate and today was just about survival.”

Results MXGP Sumbawa 2023

1. Romain Febvre (FRA), Kawasaki, 2-1

2. Jorge Prado (ESP), GASGAS, 1-3

3. Jeremy Seewer (SUI), Yamaha, 3-2

4. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED) Yamaha, 4-5

5. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED) Yamaha 6-4

Standings MXGP 2023 after 10 of 19 rounds

1. Jorge Prado (ESP), GASGAS, 505 points

2. Romain Febvre (FRA), Kawasaki, 404

3. Jeffrey Herlings (NED), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 386

4. Ruben Fernandez (ESP), Honda, 374

5. Jeremy Seewer (SUI), Yamaha, 371

Results MX2 Sumbawa 2023

1. Lucas Coenen (BEL), Husqvarna 1-1

2. Liam Everts (BEL) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 2-2

3. Jago Geerts (BEL) Yamaha 5-3

4. Andrea Adamo (ITA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 3-7

5. Thibault Benistant (FRA) Yamaha 6-4

11. Sacha Coenen (BEL) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 11-12

Standings MX2 2023 after 10 of 19 rounds

1. Andrea Adamo (ITA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 439 points

2. Thibault Benistant (FRA), Yamaha, 434

3. Kay de Wolf (NED), Husqvarna, 417

4. Jago Geerts (BEL), Yamaha, 381

5. Liam Everts (BEL) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 381

16. Sacha Coenen (BEL) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 92