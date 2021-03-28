ESTRELLA GALICIA HOPS ONTO TEAM SUZUKI ECSTAR’S MOTORCYCLE IN 2021

Team Suzuki Press Office – March 25.

Team Suzuki Ecstar MotoGP is very proud and happy to announce that it has reached an agreement with Estrella Galicia to start a journey together from 2021 onwards, after signing a contract that will bind both companies for the next seasons in a multi-year agreement.

This partnership between the companies, who both have long and illustrious involvements with motorcycle racing, aims to bring a fresh mentality and a shared hunger for success. The announcement comes at a crucial moment for Team Suzuki Ecstar as the team will fight to retain their MotoGP World Championship title, which was achieved in 2020 – the year of Suzuki’s 100 Anniversary – thanks to Mallorcan rider Joan Mir.

Estrella Galicia is the flagship non-alcoholic beer brand of Hijos de Rivera, a family-owned Spanish production and distribution company with a history spanning over 114 years, which is present in over 60 countries around the world.

Estrella Galicia has been personally sponsoring Team Suzuki Ecstar’s two riders, Joan Mir and Alex Rins for several years. However, this new deal means they will now also directly sponsor the entire Hamamatsu outfit. The company has grown in recent decades and has a long history of sponsorship within the world of sports – and in the MotoGP World Championship in particular – making them an ideal sponsor for Team Suzuki Ecstar.

IGNACIO RIVERA – CEO of Hijos de Rivera Corporation:

“We are delighted to join forces with Team Suzuki Ecstar, sponsoring them and becoming their official beer supplier. It’s a brand with which we not only share colours, but also have a similar DNA where centuries-old family tradition and the ambition to compete at the highest level against great competitors define everything we do. I am sure that both Álex Rins and Joan Mir, Estrella Galicia ambassadors and shining examples of our talent philosophy, will share our joy at going one step further in our relationship by becoming sponsors of the current MotoGP World Champion team”.

SHINICHI SAHARA – SMC Project Leader and Team Director:

“The arrival of a new sponsor such as Estrella Galicia is a great addition for Team Suzuki Ecstar. We feel that we have put in the hard work to become MotoGP World Champions and this is one of the many benefits. Estrella Galicia will join our humble but highly ambitious project, which will see us as Suzuki trying to defend the World Championship crown achieved last year. We’re really pleased to be collaborating with such a successful company; a world-renowned brewery, which is particularly popular in Spain, and which has a long tradition of supporting the world of motorsport. I hope and wish that this journey together with us at Team Suzuki Ecstar will be long and fruitful.”