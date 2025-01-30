Return to Supercross Anaheim for Round 3

Return to Anaheim for Round 3 The Liqui Moly Beta Supercross Race Team headed down south to Anaheim for A2 and the third round of the Supercross season. Both riders lined up next to each other at the starting gate in the first heat. Mitchell Oldenburg got off to a blistering start and was in third place after the first few turns. He would run in third place for the first half of the race. With his transfer position to the main safe Oldenburg rode it home for sixth place in the heat to move onto to the night show. Benny Bloss got tangled up in the first corner of the heat race at the start which knocked him off the track. When he got going again he was in sixteenth place and had his work cut out to get back in it. He put his head down and rode strong to get back up to twelfth place but would need to head to the LCQ to qualify for the main. In the LCQ Bloss was in sixth place after the first few turns but would make up ground very quickly getting into third place after the second lap. Near the end of the race, Benny made a clever pass to finish in 2nd place. In the main both Oldenburg and Bloss didn’t get off to the best start. After the first lap, Oldenburg was in seventeenth place and Bloss was in twentieth. Bloss made the first charge up the field getting past several riders, then Oldenburg would put a charge in as well. Over the course of the main event, Bloss gained seven positions, finishing in twelfth, while Oldenburg picked up four positions and earned thirteenth place.